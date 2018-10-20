Justin Trudeau’s finest hour

It wouldn’t kill us to give credit where credit’s due:
Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational cannabis, reports the BBC.
I expect crime to fall – and the sky not to.
I also expect that some Canadians have already got over-excited and done some stupid things over the last couple of days, and more will follow.
One of the many bad effects of prohibition of cannabis and related drugs was that it led users to wrongly deduce that because these substances are not nearly as harmful as was claimed in order to justify the ban on them, then they must not be harmful at all. One of the saddest experiences of my stint as a teacher was to watch a colleague use soft drugs to slowly paddle himself towards dementia in his mid-thirties.
Prohibition of drugs did not stop him getting them, did it? When something does not work it is good to stop doing it as America did in 1933 and Canada has now. Let us rejoice at an outburst of sanity.
https://www.iihs.org/iihs/news/desktopnews/legalizing-recreational-marijuana-is-linked-to-increased-crashes
Then the researchers aren’t trying very hard.
I can tell you without question that, under that particular influence, I am far more likely to have my attention drift away and be overtaken by events. I learned long ago not to smoke and drive (er, now it would be vape and drive) after some near-misses.
And so idiot Canadians, the world’s “woke” nationality, poster children for liberalism, lead an increasingly decadent west toward mind numbing, slobbering oblivion.
Well … yes, as with booze you can ruin your own life, perhaps irremediably. As with booze, if you drive while under the influence you may cause terrible damage and death to other people.
But. We still allow people to drink, and if they drive drunk and cause crashes we hold them accountable. In fact if they drive under the influence, and are caught, they still are punished even though they didn’t in fact cause any harm to anyone else.
We tried prior restraint — Prohibition — and it didn’t work.
One of the basic principles of liberty is that there is to be the absolute minimum of prior restraint. And if I’m not mistaken, this principle goes clear back to Aristotle.
(Same situation for the ownership, keeping, and bearing of arms, by the way.)
The better way to deal this is to foster a social climate in which irresponsible behavior in general is strongly discouraged, and irresponsible use of booze and drugs in particular.
But there is risk when you lengthen the chain binding a person by as much as an inch. (And if you keep everybody tightly bound, that has its own downside.) The question is always, how much is it right to infringe on the liberty of people, on their right of self-determination, in the name of avoiding risk; even knowing that allowing this liberty will sometimes result in disaster?
Just to be clear. Along with the lack of prior restraint, Aristotle held that to have been under the influence does not excuse damage caused while in that state. A feller can get drunk, but if he does and then drives his Hummer into a schoolbusful of nuns, the fact that he was drunk is no excuse.
It also occurs to me that we might alleviate an awful lot of social ills if we simply made extra-marital sex illegal.
Most stop well short of “mind numbing, slobbering oblivion.” Usually.
First of all, i note with displeasure the sexist language.
But let it pass. The fact is that, in Japan, it used to be the case that drunkenness was indeed a mitigating circumstance in case of car accidents!
And in fact, if you take a view of punishment as based on moral responsibility, as opposed to deterrence, then the punishment for running over somebody while seriously drunk, should be no more than the punishment for driving while seriously drunk.
Making the cheater liable for damages by the cheated, seems to me more appropriate.
My principal concern lies in the “Everything not forbidden is compulsory” area. Could pot legalisation be linked to legal guarantees that it not be hate speech to mock the stoned, not illegal to refuse to bake pot cakes, not impossible to fire a worker for reeling in under the influence, etc.? The PC are always on the lookout for another mascot. By precedent, this will not become an issue until after Trudeau’s time (unless he lasts even longer than his father) but I think it would more likely prove his foulest hour than his finest, if it ever did.
I would have some sympathy with the Canadian change were it not just another way of undermining the West, which I am sure as eggs it is. One way to increase my sympathy would be to ensure that anyone who takes such drugs and becomes impaired is wholly and permanently disqualified from any medical care, welfare benefits etc. and if found to be driving under the influence of drugs and impaired, can be shot like a dangerous animal, for taking drugs is rejecting reason, as it is reason that separates us from the beast (and the socialist).
Mr Ed, is drinking alcohol, coffee or smoking cigarettes “rejecting reason”? I believe it was Chris Rock who said the only reason cannabis is illegal and booze isn’t is that the Kennedys ran booze. The state doesn’t mind you taking drugs, providing they are their drugs.
Not all cannabis is the same. Prior to mass prohibition, most cannabis had a CBD:THC ratio close to 1:1. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say cannabis with this ratio or higher of CBD is completely harmless and definitely has health benefits. I use a legal CBD extract to control migraines and it definitely works. It doesn’t get you high, since it is THC that does that.
Due to prohibition dealers were interested in getting more bang for the buck into their product and started breeding and selling strains with CBD:THC ratios of 1:20 and beyond. Given that CBD buffers the negative effects of THC while retaining its benefits (it is a powerful painkiller for example), this is quite bad. Without this buffering influence THC causes paranoia, psychosis and even brain damage in the long term. It’s nasty stuff.
I’m all for legalising cannabis, but for off prescription use I’d probably have mandated it had to have at least as much CBD as THC, or more. Had they done that, I’d have predicted precisely zero adverse effects from legalisation.
JL,
Yes, it is a flight to chemical solutions. However, those do not generally produce the long-term damage that certain types of cannabis can, as you relate. All medications are essentially poisons in appropriate doses. The psychoactive and ultimately damaging consequences of cannabis use for third parties are what I am concerned about. The Canadian plan has the disadvantage of keeping the means of loading the costs of damaged minds and bodies onto the taxpayers, which is why I would be against it. It is, as I say, an invitation to the rejection of reason and nothing more. I don’t mind people rejecting reason, so long as they alone bear the consequences.
Mr Ed,
In that case you’d be opposed to any libertarian societal reforms until nationalised healthcare and indeed all forms of social collectivism are abolished. Only once a totally atomistic society had been achieved would you support moves to increase liberty.
“Only once a totally atomistic society had been achieved”
You say that like it’s a bad thing 😉
Back on topic… This is very good news, combined with similar moves in several US states. There is a risk that the police resources formerly wasted on cannabis (no double entendre intended) will go on other drugs, rather than shutting down the War on Drugs entirely; but this is probably a move in the right direction. Let us go boldly forward to the ’50s – the 1850s, when law-abiding citizens could walk into the chemist and ask for a pint of laudanum.
As distracted driving goes, I have better/worse things to worry about than cannabis. I’m a writer. I’m married to a writer. It can be very dangerous for us to have a conversation in traffic.
JL
No, I take things as they come, and make a judgment call on a case-by-case basis. The purpose of this reform is not to increase liberty, but rather to increase degeneracy. The effect of the reform is to increase liberty, but with the intention that costs arise, which may become apparent in due course.
Of course, just because it is legal doesn’t mean that people will do it.