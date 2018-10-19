Why the US Pulling Out of the UPU is a Big Deal

Yesterday, the US initiated the process for pulling out of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). This 144 year old institution is responsible for multilateral negotiation which sets rates at which packages approximately 5 pounds or less can be shipped. In age where government postal services competes in the market with companies like FedEx and Amazon, it seems absolutely absurd that a UN specialised agency is responsible for shipment rate setting in the 21st century.
While this might seem like a very boring and mundane situation, it is in fact a big deal. This has nothing to do with Trump and how the US is dealing with foreign affairs. This has to do with the US signalling that it is finished with institutions, which have been captured by certain countries with special interests, which use international organisations to legitimise their national agendas. In a statement, the US Chamber of Commerce said that the system is “exploited by a handful of countries.” Unfortunately, this trend occurs widely across the UN system and multilateral organisations. Take a look at the WTO and the UN Human Rights Council, for example.
Another case in point is the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). Like the UPU, the ITU was founded over 150 years ago in order for international negotiations of telegraph exchanges to take place. Currently it is responsible for global spectrum harmonisation, satellite orbital assignment and telephone numbering. However, in the 1980s a majority of member states agreed to use the ITU to set call termination rates between international calls. The US opted out of this process because telecommunications was liberalising and competition among telecoms companies as well as governments allowed for lower termination rates and a market based system. Arguably, this allowed for the dial up days of the Internet to emerge and develop rapidly.
I can raise many issues with multilateral institutions in the 21st century. Most of these institutions have a number of national members of the dictatorship persuasion that wish to control new and emerging technologies primarily developed and run by the private sector. I have written about this here, for example. However, the point that I wish to make here is that old institutions that are no longer fit for purpose need to die so that new institutions and organisational arrangements can emerge, as Douglas North noted. Within the UN, nothing ever dies.
The UN’s Global Migrants crap is the one we need to be damn sure we are out of.
Why does the US need a government run USPS (Postal service), which lost 2.7 b$ in 2017 and 5.6b in 2016 ??
Cut losses. Privatize it. Get out of the business of delivering mail. There are more than enough mail delivery services, privately owned and run. One less trouble and expense for Government.
There are 194 members in the UPU, all of them government run postal services. Why governments need to run mail delivery services is beyond my comprehension. Almost all the mail is commercial mail. Let commercial companies take care of their mail sending needs, no need for government action and public money waste.
Seems the UK privatized the Royal Mail service. Good.
Welcome to Samizdata!
I must admit that my first reaction on reading this was to shed a little tear for nostalgia’s sake. The reason the name of the UPU is familiar to me is that as a teenager in the 1970s I sometimes used to include UPU-sponsored International Reply Coupons with my Amnesty International letters. This was in the days when that organisation was much more focused on the objective of helping prisoners of conscience than it is now. Like the Universal Postal Union, Amnesty seems to have been taken in a new and worse direction by some of its more vociferous members. The image of the UPU in my mind had scarcely been updated in recent decades. I did not even know until I looked on Wikipeda just now that the UK stopped selling International Reply Coupons in 2011 due to lack of demand. Even in my youth my image of the UPU had the pleasantly sepia tint of nineteenth century internationalism. I liked that its official language was French.
At this point Dominique might reasonably be thinking that my descent into postal nostalgia is a feeble response to a Samizdata post that very usefully points out one of those apparently small institutional changes – the coming departure of the US from the UPU – that might well have remarkably big effects in the future. But I think my reaction reinforces her point. Sometimes nostalgia for the past keeps individuals and organisations in relationships that are doing them no good. Some older supporters of remaining in the European Union are motivated by idealism of this type.
So, good for the US. Of course when it leaves the Universal Postal Union all postal contact between the United States and the rest of the world will cease. Letters will pile up in such vast heaps on the Canadian border that they start to take on a life of their own like in Terry Pratchett’s Going Postal and Donald Trump will personally torch tearstained letters sent by Mexican children to their daddies in America.