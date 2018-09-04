We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day

· Privacy & Panopticon

I tried to get people to care about the pointless “security” provided by the TSA, which I see, in part, as obedience training for the American public to be docile in the face of having their rights yanked from them.

Surprise, surprise, scanners are toddling off from the airport to other areas of American life. Recently, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced a plan to begin deploying full-body scanners in the LA subway system.

Amy Alkon, The Trajectory Of The Restriction Of Privacy And Freedom

September 4th, 2018 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • -XC
    September 4, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    OTOH, many courthouses in TX have a special “lane” for CCW holders so you don’t have to go through a metal detector.

    -XC

