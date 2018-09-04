Strange companions on the boat to Canada

ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston says,
David Davis may win his Canada-style Brexit deal
David Davis may have won.
What do I mean?
Well I am hearing from multiple sources that the only trade deal the EU’s lead negotiator Michel Barnier will countenance is Davis’s cherished Free Trade Agreement, what he called Canada Plus, rather than any version of May’s Chequers plan.
Here for example is the debrief of an MP on the Brexit select committee chaired by Hilary Benn, who met Barnier yesterday in Brussels:
“Remarkable how dismissive Barnier was of the two central pillars of Chequers – customs and common rule book for goods. It’s not a matter of how it will fare in Parliament. It won’t be agreed by the EU. We are back to Canada-style FTA”.
The Brexiters on the select committee are ecstatic; the Remainers are in abject despair. And to be clear, Barnier was not putting on a special act for British MPs. I am hearing exactly the same about him from Brussels and EU sources.
Now when he was Brexit secretary, Davis came in for a lot of stick, not least from his own ministerial and civil-servant colleagues, for not being ambitious or diligent enough when negotiating with Barnier – and in the end May and her senior Whitehall adviser on Brexit Olly Robbins went round the back of him and came up with their own Brexit plan. Which prompted David to quit.
But for more than two years he told me a Canada-style arrangement was the only realistic proposition. And it looks as though he was right.
Another well-placed source sees what is happening as an extraordinary but powerful alliance between the EU purists and zealots represented by Barnier and the Tories’ True Brexiters of Davis, Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and the European Research Group.
Odd bedfellows and strange alliances have always fascinated me. Tell me your tales of them, from history, fiction, politics or your own lives. Oh, and if you want to, talk about how or if Brexit is gonna happen, too.
I didn’t vote to leave to European Union to end up with Trudeau.
The important thing is to leave the EU, to cease to be a member.
Any agreement we make on leaving can be amended, replaced or scrapped by our democratically elected governments, with or without negotiation with the EU.
As a Leave voter I’m very pleased with the way things are going. Even three years ago I would not have dreamt that things would be going so well now.
And I think most Remainers would have been appalled had they known that we would now be leaving the EU under any terms whatsoever.
Any Remainer ecstasy is simply because they could salvage a few bits of flotsam from the wreckage of their EU dream.
Won’t be no Brexit.
And wouldn’t it be simple- “Our customs duties match yours. Goods definitions and standards are the responsibilities of importers and exporters. Goods to be sold in the U. K. must meet our regulatory standards and be labeled as required for domestic goods before sale, including importer and country of origin. The U. K. will give the E. U. exactly as much to support its operations in one calendar year as the E. U. gave the U. K. government to support its operations in the previous calendar year.”
Meanwhile, in Canada – our dolt of a Prime Minister is negotiating himself out of it …
Tim, apparently Mr Trudeau is bestowing his blessings upon UK politics: How Justin Trudeau is helping Vince Cable transform the Liberal Democrats.
Note for commenters: citing Vince Cable and Justin Trudeau as examples of odd bedfellows is streng verboten. True, they are both rather odd but I do not wish to contemplate the rest. (And actually their alliance is not surprising at all.)
The idea that Justy is helping anybody with anything give me shivers …
“Tell me your tales of them, from history, fiction, politics or your own lives.”
Well unfortunately 2nd World War is the biggest political ever con since Communism and Fascism were not enemies ideologically, both came from Marxism, but for most people these are odd bedfellows:
What was the first major Western country that recognized Soviet Union : Italy already under heavy fascist influence.
What was the first major Western country that made warship visits to Soviet Union: Fascist Italy
Who wanted to make an alliance with Fascists against Italian Monarchy? : Italian Communists making an appeal to “blackshirt brothers”
Whose country industry helped extensively Soviet Navy in the 30’s including selling patrol ships to NKVD : Fascist Italy
Destroyer Tashkent was ordered before Spanish Civil war and given to Soviet Navy just after.
Who was murdered with with Mussolini: Nicola Bombacci a lifelong Communist and Socialist.
Who had a policy for socialization of economy(after conservatives went with King for allies in 1943) : Italian Fascists
Ecksie,
Trudeau isn’t forever… and neither is the EU. 😎