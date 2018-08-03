|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Tim Newman and Ezra Levant on the persecution of Tommy Robinson
If, like me, you are a Brit, then I recommend you depress yourself about Britain by reading Tim Newman’s posting entitled Tommy Robinson’s Appeal. (Although, if you are from some other part of the world, go ahead and depress yourself about Britain anyway.)
But what I really recommend is that you really depress yourself about the future of this country, by listening to something that Tim Newman recommends in this posting. It’s a recording of James Delingpole talking with Ezra Levant. Ezra Levant does most of the talking, and my goodness does he talk a storm. I hr 10 mins went by in a blink.
The more I learn about Tommy Robinson, the more I admire him.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I think that over the years; at least a decade; Tommy Robinson has more than pulled his weight for our country and its time others took over from him. I just hope this last time in prison hasn’t broken his spirit but I think he should now spend time with his wife and children; they are more important; the evil in our country needs more people like Tommy Robinson to confront it, it’s not fair that one man should carry that burden alone.
I have a ‘balanced’ opinion of Tommy Robinson. I don’t think he is the anti-Christ and he is not wrong that there has been a decade long conspiracy by public officials in which mass rapes were allowed to happen… but he does need to understand that there are better ways to assert one common law right (freedom of speech) than by trying to abridge another (right to a fair trial, and before you howl ‘he won the appeal’ I suggest you ponder the entire thing. Secret Barrister is an insufferable cockhead but his analysis is pretty good).
It needs to recognised that behind the problem with the RoP is the left. We need to deal with migration. By removing the voting power for the left they bring. No migrant or their children regardless of origin or ethnicity gets ANY vote for 100 years. Back dated to 1/1/1997. That stops the “import for votes”. Stop the subsidised breeding programes well. And things will begin to improve once they realise that the ending of their rising numbers will never allow a takeover.
I agree, Perry.
Tommy Robinson’s speech to the Oxford Union is necessary to understand him ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YQ94jFg_4A for those who haven’t seen it). His question; “What would you do?” is compelling.
But you can’t just ignore the rules that are intended to provide a fair trial, especially if you think the defendants are guilty.
It is what you get when you abandon moral absolutes: Kaos.
I’ll second the recommendation to read the Secret Barrister on this one. The reporting of this affair, particularly in the States, has been so poorly informed that it borders on Alex Jones-style conspiracy-mongering. Mark Steyn in particular has fallen greatly in my estimation, since the problems with his reporting were pointedly ignored by him; but Ezra Levant, being a trained lawyer (albeit not in English law) should really know better than to come out with the kind of hot nonsense he does in that podcast, like suggesting (amongst many other things) that TR being transferred to Onley Prison was in some way sinister. I usually really enjoy Dellers’ podcasts, but this one is mostly just wrong. It’s also led me indirectly to the conclusion that TR has been exaggerating for years about his experiences with the police and in prison.
I am a former court reporter, and we had drummed into us a lot of rules about what could and could not be said when a court case was active or when sentencing was about to take place.
Levant, in an earlier part of the podcast says there has not been a single contempt of court punishment meted out since the late 1940s; I don’t have the files to check whether that statement is true but I’d be interested to know about how to confirm or check such an assertion.
TR’s saga only sets up a conflict between freedom of speech and the right to a fair trial because of the exceedingly stupid way in which the British legal system serves the right to a fair trial.
It’s asinine to shut down all speech about an important subject for all British subjects when you can easily put a jury up in a nice hotel for the duration of the trial if needed. It’s hardly ever needed, you can excuse potential jurors ahead of time if that sequestration would be too onerous, and you allow society to continue discussing things that need discussing.
Government can operate with a heavy hand or a light hand. In this application, government has decided, for its own convenience, to operate with the heaviest hand possible, and libertarians are defending it. This baffles me.
From the Secret Barrister’s post:
The presumed good intentions of this law notwithstanding, it is ridiculous.
If, and I mean if, what I’m hearing is true, then a man who is a known enemy of Islamists was
– placed in “solitary” in a cell adjacent to the prison mosque,
– other prisoners were allowed access to the observation flap and window of his cell and used them to threaten and spit,
– his meals were prepared by Muslims (staff or prisoners? I’m not clear just repeating what I read) but the story I heard is the threats through the door implied his food had been tampered with, and he was reduced to trying to live off tinned tuna bought from the prison shop
Coupled with the apparently record breaking speed with which he was sentenced and jailed, denying him the ability to mount an effective defense, I call all this pretty damn sinister.
His legal guilt is neither here nor there. His treatment smacks of political persecution.
Libertarians are not defending the government using the heaviest hand possible, they are defending the underpinning principle of ensuring a fair trial, and in this instance, Tommy Robinson did an ‘own goal’… and I’d like to think people can give praise where praise is due and criticism where criticism is due.
No, these are two quite separate issues. If true, his treatment appears to have been appalling (and in some ways the appeal judge suggested as much), and I’d like to see heads roll for that. But his legal guilt is an another issue entirely.
I do agree that he possibly scored an own goal – but, seeing as he seems to be the only person in the UK who has been actually doing something, publicly and loudly, on the issue of those rapes (and the generally barbaric “culture” of the “communities” which allowed these rapes to occur), I’d personally forgive him his failing to follow a prefect strategy by obeying that ridiculous law. I do understand that maybe a judge couldn’t and shouldn’t be as forgiving as me, but that is a separate point.
Quite.
No argument. If you poke at a repressive and heavyhanded government, you ought to expect trouble. I’ve said in the past that he was careless and dumb. What he did wasn’t a planned demonstration to make a point – his lawyer would have been on hand if that were the case. He misjudged the situation. But this isn’t about Robinson’s actions. This is about repressive government.
If the judge had merely ordered the cops to walk out and shoot Robinson on the courthouse steps, would you still be arguing that his underlying impulse to protect fair trials was correct?
We’re back to the same argument. If you want to keep certain information from twelve people in one location, you don’t deny sixty-five million people the right to talk about that information. You put a shield around the twelve. But it’s cheaper for government to deny free speech than to house twelve people in a hotel.
That’s the entire justification for this policy choice, and it remains the less effective choice on top of that. You can re-direct this to “they’re just protecting our right to a fair trial”, but they’ve chosen a repressive and ineffective way to do this.
Imprisoning the jury for the duration isn’t restrictive?! It seems more restrictive that some limited restrictions on the speech of a few journalists until the court case is over.
PdH: “I have a ‘balanced’ opinion of Tommy Robinson. I don’t think he is the anti-Christ and he is not wrong that there has been a decade long conspiracy by public officials in which mass rapes were allowed to happen… but … ”
‘but’, Huh!
Balanced opinion? Just like the Vicar of Bray your ‘balance’ oscillates from one extreme to the other.
Re:APL
“there has been a decade long conspiracy by public officials in which mass rapes were allowed to happen”
This is not an extreme opinion. Its one of the core findings of the Jay report.
Wind your neck in.