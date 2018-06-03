Politically correct v. formally correct v. actually correct: distant thoughts on the Tommy Robinson affair

Prime Minister George Grenville was the author of the 1765 stamp act – which led, in time, to the creation of the United States, but that was very far from his intent. In terms of mere formal law, Grenville had a good case for believing he could do what he did. In an obituary, Edmund Burke explained how a well-meaning man of some ability could cause so much trouble. After studying law, Grenville
did not go very largely into the world but plunged into … the business of office, and the limited and fixed methods and forms established there.
Men who only know the world of government administration are dangerously limited:
habits of office are apt to give them a turn to think the substance of business not to be much more important than the forms in which it is conducted. These forms are adapted to ordinary occasions and therefore persons who are nurtured in office do admirably well, as long as things go on in their common order, but when the high roads are broken up, and the waters out, when a new and troubled scene is opened, and the file affords no precedent, then it is that a greater knowledge of mankind, and a far more comprehensive understanding of things, is requisite than office ever gave, or than office can ever give.
As regards Tommy Robinson:
– Sending him to jail for 13 months was ever so politically correct.
– As discussed in the comment threads of a couple of posts below, it may well also be formally correct – not in terms of some new-minted ‘hate speech’ law but in terms of established UK trial precedents. We will not know for absolute certain till we hear more (including what – if anything – Mr Robinson can say for himself), but between those who wonder if he engaged in deliberate Gandhi-style law-breaking, those who wonder if he had a layman’s (mis)understanding of the law, and those who think he’s an idiot or worse, there is ample scope for it.
– Who thinks it is actually correct to send Mr Robinson to jail for 13 months while we have yet to hear of the Rotherham councillors (or any of their imitators elsewhere) serving 13 days? (Being ordered to apologise for what they did to whistleblowers does not quite compare.)
As Burke told the MPs who voted to tax the north american colonies,
All we have a right to do is not always wise to be done.
While we can argue about the law being absolute, the sanctity of the courts and whether TR was rightly or wrongly jailed, this blog post summarises a number of creeping and nebulous concepts that I have had swirling around my mind for a long while:
https://borepatch.blogspot.com/2018/06/the-collapse-of-governmental-legitimacy.html
If the Government has lost credibility and legitimacy in the minds of the population, what then? The TR affair, together with Brexit are pushing perilously close to the edge.
I doubt that we will vote our way out of this cul de sac …
The question I asked some months ago was – “Exactly how much narrative in newspapers is computer-generated?” This seems to be the one that the DT uses – and it looks pretty red-hot. Like driverless cars some people cannot believe it is happening – but it is.
https://jxpress.net/about/about-jx-press/
American law provides that everyone accused of a crime is entitled to legal representation.
What if all lawyers were simply ordered to drop their business and represent the accused – for free – in order to satisfy this entitlement?
What if Lawyer Bobby declined to do so – arguing that the burden for ensuring criminal representation ought not be laid on one small portion of society, but should be shouldered by all – and was charged with a crime because of his refusal?
Do we simply declare that Bobby broke a properly written law, written in order to ensure fair treatment of the accused, and so there is no controversy, the discussion is over, let’s move on?
Some here have declared that Robinson broke a properly-written-and-passed law that was adopted to ensure the fair treatment of criminals, and so the discussion is over. We have ensured that fair trials occur, free from improper juror influence, and so there is nothing left to say.
It’s a forest-for-the-trees thing. You cannot cure a judicial defect through another, worse, judicial defect. You ought not protect the fair trial by gagging society when there are simpler, more effective ways.
Far more details than TR put out on his video were already in the public domain–so to Hell with the Beak and his tender concern for “fair” trials. A concern entirely absent when the state was actively egging on the climate of hysteria which was the foundation of old white sleb trials.
Which egging certainly involved the now (deservedly) disgraced A. Saunders. Saunders of the CPS was certainly the Grey Eminence ( altho’ The Bulk would be a better label) behind those farcical and dodgy trials. And the “Bulk Smash” command quite possibly went all the way to the FFC –whose creature Bulkie was at the Home Office.
Release Tommy Robinson now –and punish the Beak–I’m sure TPTB can find some bullshit pretext for that. After all that is their job.
I don’t know if it’s still the case, but Houston, TX used to use this system in lieu of a permanent public defender’s office; criminal lawyers who wanted to practice in Harris County had to put their names in the hat and be drafted to provide indigent representation. (I think they did still get paid by the county.)
I sometimes think that we should have public-funded Lawyer stations, were you could go for a ‘free’ talk about any legal matters, in the same way you can enter Police stations to make complaints.
