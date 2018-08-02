|
It was a date to remember… and an astonishing feat of politics, given the cost
In the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, Parliament committed the huge sum of 20 million pounds sterling to compensate slave owners for the loss of their “assets”. That was equivalent to 40 percent of the entire national budget (and five percent of Britain’s GDP at the time), requiring the government to borrow most of the 20 million from private sources.
– Lawrence Reed. These numbers really put the political feat of achieving this in perspective.
Note that the US congress blinked at this option several times, eventually leading up to the civil war.
Interestingly this reluctance to commit the financial resources required was a strong legacy of Andrew Jackson (president 1829-1837) who avoided the civil war during the Nullification Crisis (1832/33) by making sure that the south understood that he would stand up the army, defeat them, and hand the ringleaders summarily.
If only Lincoln had had the same stones, we might have avoided the civil war.
-XC
I’m not expert on US history, but I don’t think Lincoln had a chance to do anything similar. The Southern states declared secession before his inauguration.
I like the fact that 40% of the national budget was only 5% of GDP back then, rather than somewhere north of 40% as now.
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-kingdom/government-spending-to-gdp
That’s where we need to get back to.
Bob.
A few months ago, after an ill-judged tweet on the subject by the Treasury, there was a flurry of comment pieces in left wing outlets saying how bad it was that the UK government paid this compensation. Here was the Guardian’s offering, by David Olusoga: “The Treasury’s tweet shows slavery is still misunderstood.” Actually this was one of the better pieces of those I read: at least it acknowledged that, painful though it was that the ex-slaveowners should be rewarded, the offer of compensation was the only practical means to break down the political resistance of the powerful slaveowners’ party to abolition.
Some of the other articles I read really seemed to think that it would have been morally preferable to leave the slaves in their chains for a few more years or decades until a war could be arranged.