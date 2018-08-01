We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The watchers do not like it when you watch them…

· Privacy & Panopticon · UK affairs

Our masters do not think it is appropriate for us to observe and record the fact we are being observed and recorded…

That reminds me of of something I posted in 2002.

August 1st, 2018 |

6 comments to The watchers do not like it when you watch them…

  • Mr Ecks
    August 1, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Where have all those commenters gone?

    Surely death can’t have claimed them all?

  • Rich Rostrom
    August 1, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    “Every one that doeth evil hateth the light,” and that includes ordinary criminals. Incidentally, are private businesses and private citizens wrong when they place surveillance cameras on their own property? Because criminals and terrorists want to evade or break those as well.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    August 1, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    “Every one that doeth evil hateth the light,” and that includes ordinary criminals

    And it also included ordinary people doing things that should not be criminal but which is, and ordinary people disfavoured by those in power.

    Incidentally, are private businesses and private citizens wrong when they place surveillance cameras on their own property?

    No. My problem is with state use of CCTV when it grants push-button at-will access to state functionaries, rather than “Excuse me sir, there was a mugging last night near your home, would you mind us checking your CCTV footage between 10:30pm and 11:00pm?” – I have zero problem with that. What I am not so keen on is integrated panoptic surveillance.

  • Mr Ed
    August 1, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    It took me a while to make sense of the picture in the OP, but it seems really odd and self-referential if they think that people should be grateful to be asked to be looking out for people who are looking at security cameras, as looking at the cameras is a bit like an actor on stage breaking the fourth wall.

    Anyone who has been on a long-distance train journey in England recently will be used to the moronic and sinister ‘See it, Say it, Sorted‘ announcements that pepper the journey in-between lame explanations for the incompetence of the service. What they might say instead could be:

    “If you are attacked by Islamist suicide bombers (other denominations are available), you’re totally done for, and please don’t fight back, as that might create a hostile environment AND WE WILL GET YOU IF YOU DO! Wait for assistance to arrive, once we have checked the reaction on Twitter for hate speech. And please remember to carry plenty of fluid with you on hot days, in case the train breaks down or gets stuck, as, once again, you’re done for if that happens.”

    That would have the virtue of frankness.

  • John Galt
    August 1, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    I like to think
    (it has to be!)
    of a cybernetic ecology
    where we are free of our labors
    and joined back to nature,
    returned to our mammal
    brothers and sisters,
    and all watched over
    by machines of loving grace.

    Richard Brautigan – All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace

  • Julie near Chicago
    August 1, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    JG, I wonder what Susan Calvin would think of that.

