Our masters do not think it is appropriate for us to observe and record the fact we are being observed and recorded…
That reminds me of of something I posted in 2002.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Politics
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
The watchers do not like it when you watch them…
Our masters do not think it is appropriate for us to observe and record the fact we are being observed and recorded…
That reminds me of of something I posted in 2002.
August 1st, 2018 |
6 comments to The watchers do not like it when you watch them…
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Recent Comments
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Where have all those commenters gone?
Surely death can’t have claimed them all?
“Every one that doeth evil hateth the light,” and that includes ordinary criminals. Incidentally, are private businesses and private citizens wrong when they place surveillance cameras on their own property? Because criminals and terrorists want to evade or break those as well.
And it also included ordinary people doing things that should not be criminal but which is, and ordinary people disfavoured by those in power.
No. My problem is with state use of CCTV when it grants push-button at-will access to state functionaries, rather than “Excuse me sir, there was a mugging last night near your home, would you mind us checking your CCTV footage between 10:30pm and 11:00pm?” – I have zero problem with that. What I am not so keen on is integrated panoptic surveillance.
It took me a while to make sense of the picture in the OP, but it seems really odd and self-referential if they think that people should be grateful to be asked to be looking out for people who are looking at security cameras, as looking at the cameras is a bit like an actor on stage breaking the fourth wall.
Anyone who has been on a long-distance train journey in England recently will be used to the moronic and sinister ‘See it, Say it, Sorted‘ announcements that pepper the journey in-between lame explanations for the incompetence of the service. What they might say instead could be:
That would have the virtue of frankness.
JG, I wonder what Susan Calvin would think of that.