|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“In relation to the Irish border, we need to be tougher and call the EU’s bluff. Currently a border already exists between the UK and Ireland – in currency, VAT, excise duties and security which do not present any problems at all. Using new technology as well as extending schemes such as the Authorised Economic Operator scheme means any post-Brexit customs checks can be done without a hard border. The EU insists on customs checks but in reality no UK or Irish Government would ever accept a hard border. Those making the case for the Chequers plan off the back of threats about the Irish border are simply playing into the EU’s hands.”
– Ross Thomson, MP.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Somewhat wilfully so, I think we may assume, since the point made by the quote is so obviously true. I say ‘wilfully’ rather than ‘intentionally’ because while there is malign intent in some, I suspect others of being simply too arrogant to notice when arguments they used for Remain prove worthless. Believing in the immense problems of Brexit is part of believing they are the clever ones.
Indeed.
The British government would do far better if it stopped taking responsibility for things outside its power.
Whether or not the Irish build a hard border is in their power not ours. If any agreements are broken in the event of this happening then it will be the Irish breaking them not us. We simply decide whether to put up with it or send in tanks to enforce the agreement.
Again a trade deal with the EU is desirable but not necessary and not in our power. Treating it as a necessity gives the EU carte blanche to demand concessions on the common external tarrifs, Single market regulations, ECJ jurisdiction and uncontrolled migration.
This is, I believe, the DUP position as well. I heard it argued in the Chequers apologist session in the Commons the Monday after.
The Irish border was never a problem until someone decided to make it into one.
I’ve been watching Mr. Thomson a lot lately. He was one of the “surprise” Scottish Tory wins at the last election, and is turning out to be one of the best among the entire 2017 intake.
He makes an important point here: “no UK or Irish Government would ever accept a hard border”. We had a bilateral agreement between London and Dublin on a “soft” border for decades. But the Republic which fought so hard for its independence a century ago is part of a Union again, and that Union’s government is far more protective of its borders than the UK. The Irish (and the party Ross defeated in Aberdeen South) should think very hard about that.
[Edit] Also worth noting from that BrexitCentral piece, on May’s Lancaster House speech:
So why change it all?