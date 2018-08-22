I don’t think the average South African looks at Zimbabwe and says “I wish we lived like that”. But I bet Ramaphosa looks at Mugabe and thinks “I wish I lived like that”. Ramaphosa’s wishes matter more than the average citizen’s.
August 22nd, 2018 |
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Actually Cyril Ramaphosa is the relative MODERATE – he really is.
He is scared that the radical wing of the ANC will replace him, or that the ANC will lose to the “Economic Freedom Fighters” (who really do “fight” economic freedom – i.e. they fight for tyranny).
Sorry Mikesixes – but it is the “average South African” who is the problem, they want free stuff. The same is true with much of the population of Western countries.
In such States as New Jersey at the start of the United States, Property Tax (the main tax of the time) payers had the vote – black people, women, all had the vote IF they paid the Property Tax, and people did NOT have the vote if they did not pay the Property Tax (again the main tax of the time).
Perhaps that limited the demand for “free stuff” – although “the masses” could still have demanded a “redistribution” of land – as in Mexico after the Revolution of 1910 (village land ownership working sooooooo well in Mexico since the 1930s).
At base this is a matter of CULTURE.
What is the cultural reaction of most people to someone has inherited wealth (such as land) which they (“the masses”) have not got.
If the cultural reaction is “they do not deserve that land (or money – or whatever) give it to us” then the society is DOOMED.
Blaming X individual politician is silly.
Paul Marks (August 22, 2018 at 8:40 am), in Zimbabwe, Mugabe actually lost the relevant referendum but did what he intended anyway. (No-one tell Project Fear – it might give them ideas. 🙂 ) Afterwards, a New York Times correspondent said the saddest thing for him in Zimbabwe was the number of black people who told him they now regretted the passing of white rule. (For me, the starving children seemed the saddest part of his account – but I daresay he understood the NYT’s editors and readers would need the reassurance of his affirming that the damage to the narrative outweighed that – probably because he also needed to reassure himself.)
The majority voters in South Africa are responsible for their current position, and may well deny themselves the consolation of ever voting against disaster in the time left before disaster ensures that, as in Zimbabwe, only the leader’s vote counts, but we’ll see.
There’s still a lot of foreign investment in SA, placed there by people not known for stupidity or naivete’, and I’m guessing that it’s Ramaphosa’s presence that is giving them the confidence to remain.
He has to walk a fine line, balancing the lunatic promises and expectations of the radicals and their followers with the economic discipline necessary to keep that foreign money in hand, and so far it appears that they’re still betting on him. To the extent that SA has a viable economic future, it’s because of his influence.
And I note the following from BusinessDay a few hours ago:
This could be an out-and-out lie on SA’s part, but it’s a more optimistic tone than we heard two days ago.
That seems like just such an unnecessarily hurtful comment.