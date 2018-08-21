|
Samizdata quote of the day
South Africa has until recently been a decent model for other countries to orient their policies toward. But if the continent’s biggest economic engine moves more and more in the direction of Zimbabwe, then economic growth, investor confidence, and, most important, average people going about their daily lives will suffer not only in South Africa but in the nearby countries with which it trades and does business.
– John Fund
Perhaps the South African government should send a delegation to places like Poland and the Czech Republic to see how those countries managed to emerge from the long term rule of an oppressive regime.
Mr Fund has a rather rosy set of glasses on there. Until recently, South Africa was merely driving slowly towards the cliff, as it lived off the social capital of the past, rather than flooring it, as it is doing now.
Seems to be two distinct issues here: the fairness/justice of a majority-black country with a hideous past taking property by force from white owners, and the question of how this might affect SA’s economic future.
As to the second issue, there seems to be a consensus that SA cannot produce at anywhere near its past levels if the trained professional ag management people are kicked out. But there are several large countries with successful ag sectors that would be happy to send over management teams as the price of entry into partnerships with SA leadership. This could be done while maintaining a black face for public consumption, especially if SA also starts a crash educational course for future management from within.
So I think there remains one open route to investor confidence and economic performance in SA. I just wonder who’s going to win the bidding war to provide leadership and expand their presence on the continent.
Still, one nation’s loss can be another nation’s gain. Australia has benefited from ‘White Flight’, as white South Africans get out. One of our Miss Internationals, Sherri lee-Biggs, was born in South Africa, and there have been others.
Eventually, when the economy keeps diving, the leaders might learn, and South Africa will stabilize. But who knows when?
Q Have you heard about the South African boat people?
A. They’re here a week and they buy a boat!