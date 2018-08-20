We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

It is not obviously progressive to insist that equal numbers of men and women work eighty-hour weeks in a corporate law firm or leave their families for months at a time to dodge steel pipes on a frigid oil platform. And it is grotesque to demand (as advocates of gender parity did in the pages of Science) that more young women “be conditioned to choose engineering,” as if they were rats in a Skinner box.

– Steven Pinker

I found it here. He found it here. He read it here. Go manlinking!

More recently, see also Pinker‘s remarkable Galapagos photos.

August 20th, 2018 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • john in cheshire
    August 20, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Defunding the Equalities and Human Rights industry would be a great step in the direction back to normality and sanity.

  • pete
    August 20, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Who is insisting that women do 80 hour weeks at the office or work on oil rigs doing the heavy work?

    Feminists certainly aren’t.

    They only want equality for amenable jobs like presenting at the BBC for a vast wage.

  • Stonyground
    August 20, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I think that is the point isn’t it? The equality that they appear to be demanding is nothing of the sort, they still want men to carry on doing the dangerous and dirty jobs.

