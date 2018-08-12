|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata mystery quote of the day
Something horrible flits across the background in scenes from Afghanistan, scuttling out of sight. There it is, a brief blue or black flash, a grotesque Scream 1, 2 and 3 personified – a woman. The top-to-toe burka, with its sinister, airless little grille, is more than an instrument of persecution, it is a public tarring and feathering of female sexuality. It transforms any woman into an object of defilement too untouchably disgusting to be seen. It is a garment of lurid sexual suggestiveness: what rampant desire and desirability lurks and leers beneath its dark mysteries? In its objectifying of women, it turns them into cowering creatures demanding and expecting violence and victimisation. Forget cultural sensibilities.
– Before you click on this link to see who wrote this about burqa-clad women, take a guess…
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
As the very old saying goes: Leftists have double standards else they would have no standards at all.
Flubber: if standards are good, double standards are twice as good! I didn’t click through, but I’ve read that Polly used to hate burkas before the cool girls said they were ‘in’.
Polly may demand banning the burka, or banning all criticism of it, or even banning both, but she can be relied on to ban something. So she can call it a “sinister, airless little grille”, and remain a lefty Guardianista heroine.
Boris made it wittily clear he was against banning the burka but even more against banning criticism of it. So his calling it a ‘letterbox’ must be punished.
It’s all about ‘Power to the PC’. It’s all about whatever reduces freedom.
(Yes, I am repeating myself. So are they. And when others run out of things to say about this absurdity – which I hope will not be too soon – then I’ll likely post something similar. This is not an issue on which we should endure their having the last word.)