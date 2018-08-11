Rowan Atkinson hits the nail on the head yet again

These remarks are as apposite today as when they were first delivered in 2012. The Boris Johnson ‘burqa’ furore is actually not about burqas at all (nothing happened when Ken Clarke made very similar remarks in 2013), it is a nakedly obvious ploy to bring down the main political threat to Theresa May, by using profoundly illiberal notions that designated politically designated groups are beyond ridicule or criticism.
which, I profoundly hope, will backfire quite badly for her.
Oft evil will doth evil mar.
A slightly updated repost from Tim Newman’s blog
Boris’s apology should be on the following lines:
Sir, my reading of the Koran and the Hadith, confirmed to me by several Imams, showed the Burqa as not required by scripture.. I apologise for this, as I now realise Mrs. May and Mr.Lewis are in fact the world authorities on Islamic scripture, far superior to any Imam.
Further I regret my implied view that black people from Somalia, white people from Chechnya and Bosnia,Arabs from Arabia or Parsees from Iran are not of the same race.
Further I wrote opposing a ban on this garment, sadly without checking that a ban is now party policy, for which I also apologise.
I would appreciate being informed why it is policy to ban something that is, according to the PM required by the Koran.
Finally I withdraw my remarks as to the appearance of this garment. It is.clearly charming, and I look forward to seeing the PM wearing it in the house. Perhaps some other ladies , Ms Soubrey or perhaps lady Nugee might do so as well. perhaps Baroness Warsi could model it in the Lords?
Meanwhile, the Guido Fawkes website has turned up a 2001 article from ‘The Guardian’ which contains some rather apposite passages:
“The top-to-toe burka, with its sinister, airless little grille, is more than an instrument of persecution, it is a public tarring and feathering of female sexuality. It transforms any woman into an object of defilement too untouchably disgusting to be seen. It is a garment of lurid sexual suggestiveness: what rampant desire and desirability lurks and leers beneath its dark mysteries? In its objectifying of women, it turns them into cowering creatures demanding and expecting violence and victimisation (…) What is it about a woman that is so repellently sexual that she must diminish herself into drab uniformity while strolling down Oxford Street one step behind a husband who is kitted out in razor-sharp Armani and gold, pomaded hair and tight bum exposed to lustful eyes? (No letters please from British women who have taken the veil and claim it’s liberating. It is their right in a tolerant society to wear anything (…) – but that has nothing to do with the systematic cultural oppression of women with no choice.)” **
Guess who the author of that distinctly Islamphobic-sounding piece was?
Step forward, please, POLLY TOYNBEE, the arch-priestess of the (il)liberal left.
Oddly, last time I checked, far from being dismissed in ignominy, she was still writing for ‘The Guardian’ and the metaphorical buckets of ordure being poured over ol’ de Pfeffel’s head were conspicuously absent from hers.
Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi. Or should that be Quod licet Polly, non licet Boris?
** Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/sep/28/religion.afghanistan
