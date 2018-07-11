We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

What Paddy Ashdown said when he thought Remain would win

· European Union · Historical views · UK affairs

Given the recent Brexit-related shenanigans, it seems appropriate to post this video showing what the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Paddy Ashdown, said as the referendum votes were being counted but before the result was known.

“I will forgive no one who does not accept the sovereign voice of the British people once it has spoken, whether it is by one percent or twenty percent.”

Update: Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray very reasonably asked what Baron Ashdown is saying now. When he was asked last December if he remembered saying the words above, this was his response:

“The UK people voted for Brexit – but not this Brexit. Their vote has been hijacked by the extreme Brexiteers to support their own prejudices. This is not respecting the vote it is abusing the vote for extremist nonsense which damages the UK.”

July 11th, 2018 |

9 comments to What Paddy Ashdown said when he thought Remain would win

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    July 12, 2018 at 12:25 am

    But what is Paddy saying now? We in Australia don’t know, so don’t know if he has contradicted himself.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    July 12, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I seem to recall Hillary and her supporters saying something about how deplorable it would be not to accept the results of an election they knew she could not lose.

    Times change, but what never changes is that what’s deplorable for the deplorables is no sin for the anointed.

  • Roué le Jour
    July 12, 2018 at 9:23 am

    “The UK people voted for Brexit – but not this Brexit.”

    Let’s just leave it at that, shall we?

  • Hector Drummond, Vile Novelist
    July 12, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Apparently the people voted Leave in order to tweak one or two things, but keep everything else exactly the same.

  • Dick R
    July 12, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I only remember there being one question on the referendum ballot paper
    there was no part 1a ,b, c, or d.

  • Philip Scott Thomas
    July 12, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Everyone is, of course, entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own reality.

    Both the EU bureaucrats and the Remain campaign made it quite clear before the referendum that the four pillars – freedom of movement of goods, services, people, and capital – were indivisible. Leaving the EU meant leaving the common market and the customs union.

    Pace Mr. Pantsdown, knew exactly what they were voting for.

  • bobby b
    July 12, 2018 at 10:30 am

    “Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?”

    The options:

    – Remain a member of the European Union
    – Leave the European Union

    Seems straight-forward, doesn’t it? On it’s face, the “not this Brexit” comment is disingenuous and dishonest.

    But, legally and technically, the comment works, because you’re always at the mercy of the wording chosen for a referendum question, and that’s where I think Leavers were out-maneuvered.

    As a simple and everyday matter of legal interpretation, you could satisfy this vote in a number of ways, one of which being to remove the UK from the list of member nations of the EU but leave it subject to all of the EU laws and regs – which is essentially May’s proposal.

    You can certainly argue that the spirit of the constituency’s vote was otherwise – that people were contemplating a hard Brexit – and I think you’d have the stronger moral argument.

    But this is going to be a legalistic, technical argument. I think you got played by the parliamentarians.

  • Shlomo Maistre
    July 12, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Thread winner.

  • Stonyground
    July 12, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    What the effing hell is extreme Brexit? I’m going out of the front door of my house in a little while. Shall I go out moderately or do an extreme exit from my house? Mr. Ashdown is being patronising and insulting by suggesting that leave voters didn’t actually realise that they were actually voting to leave when they voted to leave.

