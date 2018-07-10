We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The ‘Baby Trump over London’ balloon is being hailed as a triumph of freedom of expression…

And I agree, it is.

And so…

Let’s make ‘Giant Sadiq Khan ‘baby balloon to fly over London’ happen.

Works for me. I gave them some money.

  • Paul Marks
    July 10, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Mayor Khan is a joke – a sick joke.

  • Eric
    July 10, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Why is it the greater the city the more ridiculous the mayor?

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    July 10, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Why is it the greater the city the more ridiculous the mayor?

    Dunno but that’s just the way it is.

  • Ken hagler
    July 10, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    So a bunch of people spend money on a giant advertisement saying “we’re a bunch of ridiculously silly people who should never be taken seriously,” and the response is for a different bunch of people to spend money on another equally giant advertisement saying, “we’re just as ridiculously silly as they are, we should never be taken seriously either.”

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    July 10, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Well that’s just politics, Ken, that’s how it works.

  • the other rob
    July 10, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    I empathise with both Perry and Ken.

    As a compromise might I suggest that we pay for a balloon that says something like “Oy! You cunts who are getting all wound up over nothing! NO!”?

    We could back it up with another balloon that said “If you had real problems, you wouldn’t be looking for advice from a fucking balloon.”

  • Chip
    July 10, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    American tourists contribute more money to London than any other nationality.

    America is London’s top market for both services and goods, and it’s growing much faster than shipments to Europe.

    The American economy is on fire and Trump has floated a zero-tariff trade deal that would benefit London enormously.

    So what does the mayor of London do? Tell Trump he isn’t welcome in the city, encourage protests and approve childish balloons.

    Khan, Corbyn, May, Sturgeon. What the hell happened.

  • Mr Ecks
    July 10, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    BTW Trump has just pardoned the Hammonds who were the original victims of Bureau of Land Management thuggery in the USA. Which lead to the armed standoff with Federal thugs.

    A measure of where his heart is. God bless the bloke.

  • Mr Ecks
    July 11, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Chip–“Khan, Corbyn, May, Sturgeon. What the hell happened.”

    Well-Off, MIddle Class, CUltural MArxist, (mostly) LOndon BUbble Scum is what happened.

    WOMICCUMALOBUS.

  • bobby b
    July 11, 2018 at 12:13 am

    It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that Trump has secretly financed the Baby Trump balloon himself.

  • CaptDMO
    July 11, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Freedom of “expression”?
    Would a swarm of quad copters with precision edged rotors ALSO be Freedom of “expression”?
    How about “choreographed performance art”?

  • Ferox
    July 11, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Trump balloon? #woke #resistance #tuckfrump

    Khan balloon? #rayyycissss

  • Vinegar Joe
    July 11, 2018 at 5:54 am

    Right. 🙄 21st Century Britain is known worldwide as a bastion of “freedom of expression”…….and Khan helped make it that way.

