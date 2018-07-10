This is how I see it…

The future in Britain is actually quite clear: either Theresa May gets deposed and we get a meaningful Brexit of some kind, or we get Prime Minister Corbyn by a big margin in the next election. It doesn’t matter if you think Brexit is good or bad, or want it to happen or not happen, the Referendum vote was what it was, and that is where we are now.
Corbyn cannot win on his own merits, but Theresa May can hand him victory by making the Tory vote largely implode. Only May can deliver the UK to Corbyn.
The government did not have to hold a referendum, it chose to for several reasons more to do with internal Tory politics than anything else. But it did hold one, and having done so whilst being really quite unambiguous about what the issue was…
… it cannot then effectively ignore the result without delegitimizing not just the party but the British state itself, with serious long term consequences for the very stability of our culture. May must go or a great many even worse things are going to happen, and I hope that is obvious to dispassionate observers on both sides of the actual vote.
Mrs May is the hapless Kerensky, having succeeded the inept, self-defenestrated Tsar David. Mrs May knows that Lenin is waiting in the wings, make no mistake: Corbyn and Lenin are political peas in a pod.
Mrs May calculates that the fear of Lenin/Corbyn means that she can do whatever she wants, neither can her party’s MPs do anything about her, too many are scum who care naught. Nor can their constituents do anything, they can only, in her view, hold their noses and vote for her lot lest Lenin triumph.
But she is stirring up anger and electoral apathy. Were she running WW2 in Europe, she would have gone for a Breat-Litovsk scale capitulation to Germany in mid-February 1945, such is her loathing of decency.
Don’t worry, the EU and mister Junker will save you. They will reject any capitulation plan that May will offer.
Whilst I don`t particularly mind the details of May`s plan, what has become abundantly clear is that somebody who believes in the principles of independence and, more importantly, in freedom, needs to be in charge not only of Brexit but of the country. What on earth is the point of leaving if we then choose to opt in to things like the European arrest warrant? May has to go.
Yes, that is by no means an implausible scenario. Whilst the Tory Party is indeed the Stupid Party, the European Commission are not exactly MENSA on the Zenne either, so it is entire believable that they could well snatch defeat from the jaws of victory 😆
But I’d rather not leave that to chance as it is a well known military adage that no plan should be predicated on the cooperation of the enemy.
Only one of the two Tory vice-chairs who resigned today was a leaver. The other was a remainer whose stated reasons for resigning included the electoral reality in his constituency.
I agree with Perry’s long-term analysis but I also see – and hope some Tories can see – a shorter-term problem. Paying the EU a large sum for permission to be still bound by their rules is not an electorally viable approach – even less so because it is specifically paying the EUrocrats (the money is demanded for their pensions, etc.) Perhaps the resigning remainer will not be the only one who can see that.
Good post and good comments.
Mrs May promised again-and-again-and-again that she would deliver independence – it is now obvious that the person was lying. Therefore Mrs May must go – or Mrs May will destroy the Conservative Party and, more importantly, destroy the country.
You presume that a sufficient number of people, voters, citizens, and those in a position to make a difference, agree about which things are “worse”.
PdeH calls it is exactly right.
Via Seaman Staines the Imperious Bitch is now forbidding Mutti Merkal to talk to the press about the Chequers sellout. Which she saw before any of us.
Truly this is now “Carry On Treason”.
She must be given enough rope to hang herself and twist in the wind. The “Cones Hotline” x 1000.
It’s the timing of it all that gets me.
* The FFC betrays the UK and gets caught asking for Merkel’s OK before putting the sell-out plan to her cabinet.
* Resignations abound and the 1922 Committee starts doing its sums in earnest.
* ??? Anything could happen in the next few days.
* Aaaaannnnd PDT arrives in London.
Trump might have an opportunity to make a real change to geopolitics. Or he might not. But he’s turning up exactly when it’s on the crux.
Either he’s the luckiest bloke in the world (for the umpteenth time) or he’s put a some thought and effort into this.
Indeed I do presume that Richard. Really a lot of people think Corbyn will destroy the UK & have made the same connection I stated above, so I would not be at all surprised if May gets knifed by the Party over the next few days. I certainly hope so. But hey… politics.
By the time PDT arrives, we will be presenting a petition to become the USA’s newest state with Liz as Governor……
If ‘Traitor’ May is disposed, who would be the best Brexiter to replace her? Should Britain go for a HARD or soft Brexit? And who can supply it?