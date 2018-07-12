Branding as a service

In discussions about the necessity of regulations to protect consumers, I have argued that brands can fulfill the same role. In order to maintain a good reputation they need to provide reliability of service. For small businesses, branding can be licensed or franchised. If your small business injures customers it will lose the right to use the brand. All these things can happen through voluntary interactions.
This happens all the time. Owners of burger restaurants use the McDonald’s brand. People who want to drive people around for money use the Uber brand.
So I find it perplexing that lawyers are arguing that paying for the right to use branding can turn a person into an employee.
Jolyon Maugham, a barrister, said that there was an “unresolvable tension” between Uber’s claimed status as a intermediary and the fact that it has built a brand so powerful that it has entered our lexicon. “Uber is trying to enjoy the legal benefits of being a broker on the one hand, and establish themselves as a massive customer-facing brand,” says Mr Maugham, who is taking action against Uber to establish that it should be paying VAT.
There may well be legal technicalities around this, but the idea that there is any tension between being a broker and having a customer-facing brand is bizarre. For one thing I recently bought car insurance from a well-known broker and would have to look at the paperwork to see who the insurer is; it is of little consequence to me.
The Independent has some more details about a related court case involving a company who introduce people to plumbers.
Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, hailed the judgment as “one of the biggest decisions ever made by the courts on workers’ rights”.
“If you wear the uniform, if you drive the branded vehicle, if you only work for one business, you are employed. That means you are entitled to the appropriate protections and adjustments which go with the job, to enable you to work safely and productively. Everyone has the right to a healthy working environment, and to that end businesses need to recognise their duties to their workers.”
Alternatively, millions of people will be poorer because the state is arbitrarily limiting the types of business model and voluntary interaction it will allow; preventing innovation.
In an amusing Twitter thread, Aemilius Josephus points out to Jolyon Maugham, “self-employed barristers market under shared brands by being in chambers”.
I tend to see brands as a way to charge a higher margin, simply because people are happy to pay ‘over the odds’ (albeit the ‘price’ is whatever something sells at). There is an incentive to maintain the brand, be it by QC, advertising etc. but it is never a guarantee, and there is also no guarantee that regulations will be followed, or enforced.
Not the State, but the law. The law (as passed by Parliament and applied by the Courts) is what limits the scope for freedom of contract.
The ultimate form of ‘state regulation’ would seem to be nationalisation by the state: the NHS for example, something that brought us the Staffordshire and Gosport scandals that in no way seems to have dimmed the ardour it the NHS’s supporters.
There is an awful lot of rubbish talked about the employment status cases in the UK, and it is worth bearing in mind that on an appeal from an employment tribunal, where most ’employment status’ cases are heard, the question is most often whether or not the tribunal that heard plumber or driver A’s case got the law right. What you cannot do on an employment tribunal appeal is to re-argue the facts (unlike in some civil court appeals), so the question of whether an employment tribunal got the law right when considering if Mr A was or was not an employee or worker depends in the main on the impression given in the employment tribunal by the facts presented. IIRC, Uber’s case was always forlorn, as they clearly had an element of ‘control’ over their drivers when they were using the app to ‘tout’ for rides.
Here is part of what the Employment Tribunal said about Uber’s case:
So if I wear Lee brand jeans, with the Lee logo promenently displayed above the hip pocket, does this make me a contract employee or full-time regular of the Lee garment company?