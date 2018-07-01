In NZ, the UK or Australia, one may own a rifle or shotgun, but it has to be locked in a cabinet when not in use. Thus, it is of no use for a sudden life or death situation. A twelve bore which is locked in a steel cabinet will not save you when you need it.
I must say I find it odd that in the UK, NZ and Oz it is legal to own guns for all reasons except self-defence, which is the most basic and obvious reason to own one. It was not always like this, but the 20th century saw the state getting bigger and bigger, and thus the citizen getting smaller and smaller.
The one part of the UK where ownership of a pistol for self-defence is still legal is Northern Ireland, but even that is for the convenience of the state. They found that builders, contractors and other suppliers of goods and services to the state were refusing to work for them any more, as they were targetted by the IRA. The only way the state could get its jobs done was to allow these people to own a pistol and a small amount of ammunition (25 rounds I believe). So there is no general right to be armed in self-defence even in NI, it is just something the state had to allow for its own survival.
The NI situation is something which is never talked about, however. About 10,000 people in a population of 1.5 million carry a pistol for self-defence. Carried across to the mainland, that would be 400,000 armed citizens. The powers that be don’t want the peons getting any ideas above their station.
– JohnK making some very cogent points on Natalie’s article here on Samizdata.
Here in America, it’s fatiguing to continue to make the point that NO ONE has anything to fear from a law-abiding responsible gun owner, and criminals are literally defined as people who ignore laws, (even your fancy new ones), and the consequences for doing so thereof. Laws only affect the law-abiding, not “the problem”, i.e. the criminals.
Now, consider that I’m trying to get the above point across when the gun grabbers can’t even absorb the fact that virtually NO ONE in America has the legal ability to own “military grade machine guns”, nor do they seem to be able to absorb the fact that if you ban semi-automatic weapons as a category, this would include the infamous AR-15, but also include nearly all non-revolver pistols.
Cognitive dissonance literally makes people stupid.
Here is a very short yet prime example, where Whoopie is literally incapable of learning the difference between a “fully automatic weapon” aka machine gun, and a semi-automatic (i.e. like nearly all hand gun sold today) that shoots one round per trigger pull.
(Youtube clip)
And if she’s a “gun owner”, why the hell does she not know what she’s talking about?
All centuries see the state getting bigger and bigger, in between revolutions! (NB: state-shrinking revolutions have mostly been bloodless in the 20th century — including the Thatcher and Reagan revolutions.)
As for the citizens, at least the 20th century saw them getting wealthier and wealthier — which is why the state could tax them at a rate unimaginable in previous centuries.