Samizdata quote of the day
Of course, Dugin’s vehement attacks on ‘American liberalism’ expose his dishonesty and the incoherence of his selectively relativist philosophy. If a culture can only be legitimately judged through its own lens, then by what right does Dugin attack American liberalism to begin with? Surely his attacks on liberalism are as worthless as liberal attacks on Russian illiberalism. Dugin’s 1997 book, which contains a detailed account of what Russian global domination might look like, certainly involves the imposition of a Russian system on the rest of mankind, and to the benefit of no one but Russia.
– Robert James
A coherent article on the incoherence of relativism. I would only add that when one proceeds beyond the study of reproducible phenomena, it is no longer science… a criticism that applies to the broad swath of the “social sciences” including anthroapology [sic] and/or “culturology”. Not that these aren’t worthy of discussion, but making claims on their basis, as if they are science, is fraught.
Also, I cannot go so far as to embrace in fullness the closing paragraph’s bon mot: “All cultures have alike grown up blindly, the useful and cumbersome together, and not one of them is so good that it needs no revision, and not one is so bad that it cannot serve, just as ours can, the ideal ends of society and of the individual.” Modern societies are in the dire process of proving themselves incapable of serving the “ideal ends of … the individual.”
The concept of reproducability in science is fraught. It cannot be regarded as an absolute criterion for what is and isn’t a science.
There is a major problem with the historical sciences such as evolutionary biology and astrophysics. This differ fundamentally in principle (if not necessarily in methodology) from ahistorical sciences such as biochemistry and particle physics. We only have one evolutionary tree to explore and given the timescales nobody is going to get funding for that long ;-). Similarly in astrophysics we have the peculiar situation of living in a galaxy of >100 billion stars but there is only one we know anything about other than luminosity and spectrum. Note luminosity is usually inferred by apparent magnitude and stellar theory*.
It is very difficult both practically and philosophically because we have a data set with one well known point and billions of ones known to various levels up to and including, well, guesswork. Yes, there are known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns.
I hope that was clear(ish). I apologise especially if it seems a bit off topic but I only have my own lens and that is very much astrophysics and it’s inherent difficulties. The philosphical problem is, increasingly, computer modelling is standing in for and almost being regarded as equivalent to actual experiment because… There is no alternative really. Whether that is real, genuine science in the way chemistry is… God knows.
*OK, for nearby stars you can use parallax to measure distance as an independent variable but that is limited to about 100pc which in astronomical terms is like knowing the World on the basis of being able to see the local post office from your bedroom window.
Nick, it’s not that defining science as reproducible and testable is a problem, it’s not. It’s that many things we want to call science, isn’t, and that’s OK.
I dare say that “Dark Matter” or “Dark Energy” theory is not science, and that’s fine. They are OK theories, and do what theories do, offer an explanation to fit certain observable facts. It would be wrong-minded to consider theories “true”. Rather we should ask if a theory best explains the facts as we currently understand them without being contradicted by other accepted facts.
And, it’s even OK to use certain theories/ i.e. models, to give us the type of answer we’re looking for. For certain answers, one might use M-Theory, (String theory, of course), and for others, any of a number of quantum theories. And one should use Newtonian physics in everyday situations. No one needs to know the relativistic effects regarding a car traveling 60 MPH, but it does pertain to GPS satellites.
This is largely navel-gazing in a world where the average person doesn’t know the difference between science and technology.
The fact ‘Robert James’ feels obliged to use a pseudonym is not a minor aside.
Social science is another oxymoron. There is no science in this ‘topic’ at all. It’s bollox.