Those awful Americans and their guns. Not like civilised New Zealanders.

Online stalker who flew round the world shot by girl’s mother
A 25-year-old man who flew 9,000 miles from New Zealand to see an American teenager he had met online was shot by her mother as he was breaking into their house.
Troy Skinner was armed with a pocket knife, pepper spray and duct tape when he began battering doors and smashed a window at the family’s home, detectives in Virginia said. He was taken by air ambulance to hospital in a critical condition after being shot twice, once in the neck, but was expected to survive.
Sheriff James Agnew, of Goochland County, said: “The manner in which he attempted to enter that home in the face of a firearm pointed at him and the implements we recovered from him, the only inference is that he had very bad intent. He was not invited here, he was not expected here. He had been told the daughter no longer wished to communicate with him.”
Mr Skinner had struck up a relationship with the 14-year-old girl on a video gamers’ chat app called Discord about four months ago, the sheriff said. The app says that it is a place for people who “love playing games” to share “relationships, memories, and laughs”.
Mr Skinner decided to travel halfway across the world to see her when she tried to break things off. He had taken three flights and a long interstate bus trip to get to her house. “This was not random. This was not spontaneous. This was something very planned,” the sheriff said.
The mother told police that she was at home painting with her two teenage daughters when Mr Skinner came to the door. She refused to open it, but he then went around the back and tried to break down a rear door with a concrete block from their garden.
The girl’s mother warned him several times that she was armed with a handgun and she opened fire when he smashed a glass panel and started reaching inside to try to open it by the latch.
My apologies to readers from New Zealand. The sarcasm of my title was just a rhetorical device to make a particular point. Of course I am aware that this type of madman can arise in any country. The roles could easily be reversed, with an American obsessive armed with knife, pepper spray and duct tape trying to break into the house of a fourteen year old New Zealand girl.
Of course given that in New Zealand, as in the UK,
Gun licenses are issued at the discretion of the police in New Zealand provided the police consider the person to be of good standing and without criminal, psychiatric or drug issues as well as meeting other conditions such as having suitable storage facilities. To be issued, they must be issued for a valid reason, which may not include self defense.
…if this had taken place in New Zealand or the UK the mother would have had no gun and the girl would have been raped and murdered.
My own idea is that only females should be issued with guns and pistols. Men can have rifles. Women need protection from would-be rapists, and when did you ever hear of an all-female gang robbing a bank?
if this story were posted on Breitbart, most comments would be delighted but bemoaning the mother’s need for a bit more range time to get her aim that little bit more concentrated on stopping the threat in an irrevocable manner.
To think that New Zealand gave the world, amongst many other great men, Charles Upham and Sir Keith Park, as well as Lord Rutherford. Some of them are good people.
I whole heartedly support the restoration of our right to bear arms. I just wish there was one political party or even political movement that was championing this issue. I might not even obtain a gun but it’s not for the state to decide whether I am allowed to own a gun or not. Servants don’t tell their masters what they can and can’t do.
(and her mother murdered as well).
Were we to follow PC example, we would now scream at any passing PC authority figure, “Why did you want that girl to be murdered.” If the PCer-in-office dared to offer an explanation, or even an apology that was insufficiently cringing, we would throw them out of restaurants, confront them aggressively in the streets, demand the laws be reinterpreted to fit our wishes, and express intense desire that their families suffer a like fate unto the tenth generation.
Oh wait: if we followed the PC example, we’d already have done that over some events in Rotherham and elsewhere.
While our superior sanity, to say nothing of more moral issues, is part of the reason why this has not been observed, it is only honest to note a contributing factor: we are not the faction that controls the media, still less the one that feels no shame at arranging which stories get much spun coverage while others get little and that little spun against them.
That murder and assault must be discussed in a nuanced fashion, but separating the families of illegals must be screamed about, says much about why we have the problems we do.
A girl being raped and murdered is no threat to the state. Armed voters on the other hand, are.
True, but only to a certain kind of state. IIUC, Steve Scalise has not stopped supporting the 2nd amendment, though he has more cause than most to know that an armed voter can indeed be a threat to him.
As in 30s and 40s China, where you you knew you were in an area Mao controlled if you heard the wolves howling (and so knew the peasants had been disarmed), so today, it is a litmus test of politics whether a power of resistance in the people is seen as a threat. (And, as the use of that word reminds me, the public domain and reality are, as ever, far apart; #TheResistance hates our having the power to resist.)
So self defence is “not a valid reason”.
When a would-be rapist and murderer is breaking into your home you have seconds – and the police (if they turn up at all) will turn up much too late to save you or to save your family.
I often attack the late Thomas Hobbes – but even he recognised self defence as a right, it was just the moral duty to defend other people that he did not understand. The political position of the late Thomas Hobbes (bad though he was) is actually superior to the utterly depraved political position of the international “liberal” establishment elite – that denies the right of self defence.
Of course the definition of “law” of the late Thomas Hobbes (“law” to him meaning the commands of the ruler or rulers – any command, he rejected traditional ideas of Natural Law, Natural Justice) contradicts his belief in self defence (as, to him, the state has the right to disarm honest people – or to pass any other command as “law”), but at least in theory he recognises a right to self defence.
I remember when Myspace could have been described, thus.
In the next instalment of Star Wars?
Not really. It’s not hard to get a licence in NZ and you can then buy a very large range of weapons, right up to 50cals.
The reality is much easier than this makes it sound. Fill out the paperwork, do a safety test and get an inspection for your gun safe and your done. In the UK, the police would make this process a living hell, thankfully NZ isn’t anywhere near that state of affairs.
Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray: “Women need protection from would-be rapists … ”
Hmmm! I offer this to rebut that assertion.
Some women, might need protection from would be rapists. But then, women probably shouldn’t be let out on their own, bless.
Plenty of men need some protection from women……
David Moore – that is good to hear. The requirements are, however, still at the discretion of government officials. They may remain reasonable, but I am skeptical as I expect the venality, corruption, stupidity, and pettiness of both elected officials and bureaucrats to tend to maximum, regardless of country of origin.
Interesting that someone would travel to the other side of the world to get shot.
Quite by coincidence, yesterday there was a link on Instapundit to an article about civilian small arms ownership.
After reading this post, i followed the 1st link in that article and found that, unsurprisingly, the USA is way ahead in firearm ownership per capita, but New Zealand is #17 globally, which is pretty good, although it is only an aggregate measure.
(See table 2 here.)
I also found data on firearm ownership by civilians and the military in lots of countries.
From that data, i computed the approximate ratios of civilian/military firearm ownership for a few countries:
USA: civ: 393M; mil: 4.5M; ratio: 87 (!)
New Zealand: civ: 1.2M; mil: 38K; ratio: 31.6
UK: this is difficult because civilian stats are given separately for England+Wales, Scotland, and N.Ireland.
Neglecting the latter, i came up with these figures:
civ: 2.7M + 0.3M; mil: 0.5M; ratio: 6.
@Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
My own idea is that only females should be issued with guns and pistols. Men can have rifles. Women need protection from would-be rapists
Now, every one in chorus … Good job guns were not involved …
http://thesmokinggun.com/documents/bizarre/montana-machete-assault-295730
Psycho women. We’ve all had them.