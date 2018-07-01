We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Why Dan Hannan never went native…

The indefatigable Madsen Pirie has written an interesting article about Dan Hannan, describing how his background influences helped him avoid that oh so typical fate of many an idealistic soul: going native when joining an institution which generally opposes your underpinning views, in this case getting co-opted by the European Parliament.

July 1st, 2018

3 comments to Why Dan Hannan never went native…

  • JadedLibertarian
    July 1, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    This is the guy who said because the vote was “close” (52% on the largest turnout in history isn’t close BTW) we should be going for a soft (aka Brexit in name only) Brexit.

    He bloody well has gone native.

  • Thailover
    July 1, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Even when he was making some of his most famous speeches in the UN, he was a supporter of Obama.

  • dave drake
    July 1, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    “He bloody well has gone native.” You beat me to the exact same words 🙂

