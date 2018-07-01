|
Why Dan Hannan never went native…
The indefatigable Madsen Pirie has written an interesting article about Dan Hannan, describing how his background influences helped him avoid that oh so typical fate of many an idealistic soul: going native when joining an institution which generally opposes your underpinning views, in this case getting co-opted by the European Parliament.
This is the guy who said because the vote was “close” (52% on the largest turnout in history isn’t close BTW) we should be going for a soft (aka Brexit in name only) Brexit.
He bloody well has gone native.
Even when he was making some of his most famous speeches in the UN, he was a supporter of Obama.
“He bloody well has gone native.” You beat me to the exact same words 🙂