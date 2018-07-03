Canada’s second generation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a spot of bother.
The Guardian reports, “Justin Trudeau ‘does not remember’ groping reporter at festival”.
Justin Trudeau has publicly addressed allegations that he groped a reporter at an event 18 years ago, saying he does not recall any “negative interactions” taking place that day.
Which is only to be expected, given it was eighteen years ago. After such a long time it is surely unfair to drag up an unproven accusation from way back to blacken a man’s name now… Except that is exactly what the tousle-headed heartthrob of 24 Sussex Drive did to others.
The Canadian National Post has two good articles on the subject. Firstly,
Andrew Coyne: Trudeau has to say something about groping accusation. Yet what can he say?
If he confessed “I did it. It was a fleeting moment of madness for which I apologized at the time, and which I regret today,” that would not be the worst thing in the world, assuming no other cases emerged. Except that, having famously established, with great fanfare, a zero tolerance policy for his party and himself in such matters, with no statute of limitations, he would then have to explain why he should not have to pay the same price that others have had to pay for similar offences.
But what if he did not do it? Well, judging from the way Trudeau has treated others, that should make no difference. According to a second article in the National Post:
Joe Oliver: Groping allegations snare Justin Trudeau in a trap he created himself
As a self-proclaimed feminist, Justin Trudeau mandated a gender-equal cabinet and repeatedly proclaimed his devotion to women’s rights. He dealt ruthlessly with two Liberal members of Parliament who were accused of inappropriate behaviour by unnamed members of the NDP caucus. Without warning, the accused were booted from the Liberal caucus at an open meeting. They were not provided any information about the allegations against them, any chance to defend themselves or even to inform their spouses before their simultaneous show trial and sentence went public. In an instant, political careers were eviscerated and reputations in tatters.
The price of the presumption of guilt can be heavier even than that. In not unrelated news, remember “Nick”, the man whose accusations of every crime from sexual abuse to murder against the former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor among many others were infamously described as “credible and true” by Detective Superintendent Kenny McDonald without the formality of a trial?
Man who said he was victim of VIP child sexual abuse ring charged
The man who claimed to have been the victim of a VIP child sexual abuse and murder ring has been charged with 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.
The claims from “Nick” led to Scotland Yard’s disastrous Operation Midland investigation. He is charged over false claims of child sexual abuse and child killings.
The Crown Prosecution Service said on Tuesday it had authorised the series of criminal charges against the 50-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The claims led to the Met investigating public figures including the former military chief Lord Bramall, the former home secretary Leon Brittan and the former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor.
One charge against Nick relates to Proctor and accuses him of “doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice, in that he made a false allegation of witnessing the child homicide of an unnamed boy committed by Mr Harvey Proctor”.
You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh at Trudeau’s situation
Perry: Heart of stone was my exact first thought too.
The santimonious slimeball may very well be hoist by his own petard. Jesus was cannier… he said let those who are without sin cast the first stone. but Trudeau has already wrecked the greenhouse.
From various news reports, there’s plenty of groping going on in Cuckada but as much of it is from the new Canadians arriving from sunnier climes and eager to get their hands on prime North American assets, it is of no consequence as far as the likes of Presidente Castro’s supposedly alleged offspring (what? really?) is concerned.
I am laughing despite my cold, stone heart.
Trudeau is turning into Pilate, washing his warm, groping hands, don’t we all find it risible?
In case people are unaware:
According to Ezra Levant at Rebel Media, the bastards in our government have postponed Tommy Robinson’s appeal against his prison sentence and an application for bail. It was set for 10, July 2018 and a judge has even been appointed – Mr Leveson, whose name seems familiar.
The low life’s on the government side are saying they are not familiar with the case and need more time to prepare. One has to ask, time to prepare for what; it’s a very simple case; unless they haven’t quite finalised their stitch up story to make sure Tommy serves the full term, if he lives that long.
The swamp dwellers who are currently in charge of our country are beneath contempt.
From the day Robespierre was guillotined, the left has eaten its own. Working for the NKVD was one of the statistical factors that increased the chance of arrest during Stalin’s great purge. ‘Innocent until accused’ has always been a two-edged sword.
I will make a wild guess that the Liberal MPs Justin destroyed without trial, named accusers or specific charges were not key allies of his.
“Groping allegations snare Justin Trudeau in a trap he created himself”
I’m reminded of someone, but I can’t think who.
JIC–Leveson has already been running his mouth off about TR’s supposed “guilt”.
He must surely now be obliged to stand down. How can he “review” a case when he has already pontificated publically that TR is guilty in the matter.
I wait to hear from the Secret Barrack Room Lawdog as to how Leveson’s brazen bias is all in order legal-like.
