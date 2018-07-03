|
Football news for people who aren’t really interested in football
I hear there is a footballing tournament taking place.
Apparently the English team is not doing too badly, and some people feel happy about this. Naturally, the Guardian is on the case. Steve Bloomfield writes, “If this England team represents anyone, it’s the 48%: the remainers”
My favourite comment came from DunstanMc:
‘If this England team represents anyone, it’s the 48%: the remainers’
God I hope not. They lost.
The Guardian confusing England and Britain? Why am I not surprised?
How on earth do they make that out?
Ah, okay: because some of the players’ parents come from Africa, they’ve followed some successful foreign teams’ tactics, and we Brexiteers are all jackbooted hatey racist McHatersons who want to purge Britain of every last vestige of foreign influence. Or something. Solid argument there, Grauniad.
And they wonder why they lost.
Good to see posts like this, to brighten up a bit.
I thought Remainers were clever and educated, not inarticulate tattooed people with few educational qualifications.
How would that work anyway? Isn’t the *point* of the Remainers that you should dissolve national identities and become a sub-section of the European Union? Aren’t these the people who keep saying that nationalism – especially English nationalism – are racists cancers of society? Some of these people say that simply displaying the English flag is racist act.
It would seem to me that the England team specifically *doesn’t represent the 48%* and that the 48% should be repudiating FIFA and international sports in general as ‘divisive’ and ‘not moving towards further unity’.
Given some of the antics displayed it should be renamed the World Cup for Dramatic Arts.
I would say that it’s a rather curious statement from the Grauniad, especially when you consider that sport and especially international football is one of the most nationally unifying events going. Seeing how the Remoaners loathe anything to do with the nation state, I fail to see how the England team would represent the Remoaners.
So how come there isn’t a United Kingdom, or British, team? Are the Scots too afraid of being shown up?
The Grauniad presumably dreads a repeat of Denmark’s “If you can’t join them, beat them” victory after their referendum rejected the Maastricht-treaty milepost on the road to ever-closer union. A second referendum quickly fixed that in the EU’s standard vote-till-you-get-it-right way, but the EU was stronger then. Remoaners understandably fear that, were history to repeat itself in the football, that might positively hinder history repeating itself in letting them force a second ‘now get it right’ vote on Brexit.
BTW, while Brexit is a good omen, I advise no-one pinning their hopes too high. England last won 40 years before Brexit.
I’m now waiting for FIFA to reverse the result to show Colombia really winning 1 – 0 as Harry Kane’s penalty goal was a blatant example of white privilege over an ethnic, non-white, victim. Don’t laugh. Colombia haven’t gone home yet!
I do wonder what players whose parents moved from Nigeria and Ghana have got to do with the EU.
The words of the song do not say “Fußball kehrt in die Europäische Union zurück” it says “Football’s coming home”!
Although it has to be said that those 3 lions represent not just England, but also the Plantagenet Dukedom’s of Normandy and Aquitaine as well.
Perhaps, once we’ve reclaimed the World Cup we should reclaim those as well, since the current owners seem to be making a right mess of running them.
Just restore the aristocracy of Normandy and Aquitaine and see if a few “Enterprising chaps” fancy a bit of adventure in return for a nice knighthood, baronetcy or similar.
Given that the current most newsworthy football team here-abouts is England, it is worth remembering that, in the 2016 EU referendum, England voted Leave by the highest percentage of any of the constituent countries of the UK; this by 53.38% Leave and 46.62% Remain. [Note: the UK Referendum result for the whole of the UK, was 51.89% Leave and 48.11% Remain.]
Best regards
“Although it has to be said that those 3 lions represent not just England, but also the Plantagenet Dukedom’s of Normandy and Aquitaine as well.”
I hate to spoil the party but they are leopards – sort of.
Anyway, fuck it! We won. It put five years on me but fuck me we won on pens! And a very dirty team is on the plane home. Good.
“So how come there isn’t a United Kingdom, or British, team? Are the Scots too afraid of being shown up?”
They’d deny it, but when it’s pointed out that they haven’t made it to the finals since 1990 and could share in some of the glory, the reply is always that a UK team would probably end up with only English players in it. I don’t know about you, but that sounds very much as if they are to me.
Strong remainer in my tennis group this morning; “the match was very dull, and the supporters in the pub where I was watching were covered in tattoos and swore a bit, makes me embarrassed to be english”
So there you have it. Just unadulterated snobbery.
As an aside, every single person in our little redneck town with whom I have discussed it was rooting for Japan on Monday. I should imagine that this is because we’re all deplorable racists or something…