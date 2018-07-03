|
Congratulations Mr. Brokenshire, you’ve just killed every buy-to-let mortgage. of which there were 1.8 million even back in 2015. It’s a standard clause in every single one of those mortgages that they be rented out on a six or 12-month shorthold assured tenancy. The reason being that in the event of default the bank or building society understandably wants to be able to sell the place without having to deal with an immovable sitting tenant.
No one has any problem with increasing the choices available in terms of types and terms of tenancies. But imposing new terms on all landlords and tenants either means that 1.8 million rental dwellings are off the market, or we’ve got to persuade every bank and building society in the country to alter their existing contracts. For a price, of course.
We might, then, politely suggest that this hasn’t been properly thought through. Although of course we’d never compare James Brokenshire to Tony Blair, I’m not too clear who that would be unfair to.
– Tim Worstall
The Blairs won’t like this proposal.
They are big landlords now, buying up property all over the place including in my home town of Manchester.
Creating a legal climate in which it is wise to be aware that ‘owning’ something or ‘running’ something may suddenly be redefined under you is a great way of cooling down an economy, ensuring people will be cautious about trying economic opportunities, etc. Mr Brokenshire is part of, and contributing to, a wider evil.
In this specific case, a few (probably, on average, not so admirable) tenants will benefit while a larger number will suffer from the reduction in properties to rent – as Tim Worstall explains. That is the norm when such idiocies are inflicted.
Unlike Mr Brokenshire, who is very simple indeed.