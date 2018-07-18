We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Conservation of prohibitionism

July 1st 2018:

Jeremy Corbyn backs calls to decriminalise possession of cannabis

Jeremy Corbyn said he would like to see the possession of cannabis to be decriminalised as he backed calls for the drug to be used for medicinal purposes.

July 10th 2018:

Corbyn backs Nordic Model to tackle sexual exploitation

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn declared his full support for Britain to look at changing our prostitution laws by criminalising the purchase of sex, also referred to as the ‘Nordic model’.

July 18th, 2018 |

2 comments to Conservation of prohibitionism

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    July 19, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Something similar happened, in reverse, here in New South Wales. Years ago we had a premier who decriminalized sex-work (prostitution). But Premier Neville Wran didn’t stop there- he also ‘nationalized’ all coal in the state. Socialists just can’t help themselves- they need to meddle in private property somehow.

  • RAB
    July 19, 2018 at 2:37 am

    Ah hereby hangs the rub… Decriminalize or Criminalize. Why not LEGALIZE? And get out of our face!

