EU plunders Google

Google worked with others to make software for phones. They did not have to do this, and nobody had to use their software. People just found it useful enough that they agreed to use Google’s software with certain conditions attached that they found agreeable. The EU, under the guise of arbitrary rules limiting voluntary interactions, is going to plunder 5 billion Euros from Google.
A friend on Facebook writes, “No! Fuck off fuck off fuck off! This money will get pissed away and squandered (probably on drink by Jean-Claude Juncker) […] their view seems to be: ‘If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidise it.'” (I think Ronald Reagan would agree with that last part.)
The CEO of Google points out that Android has created more choice, not less.
I don’t like Google. I don’t particularly like Android, although it’s based on the Linux kernel. I certainly don’t like the way Google has made it more and more proprietary over the years. And I’d very much like it to be as simple to install another OS on a phone as it is on a PC. But the EU grabbing another few billion doesn’t do anything to achieve that, and is, as PJ O’Rourke once put it, akin to handing whisky and car keys to teenage boys.
How does this help anyone? I don’t use Google Search or Chrome. Or the Play Store if I can help it. Yes, I’d like to remove them from my phone. Yes, the manufacturer, in collusion with Google, prevents me from doing that easily (although I can “disable” them so that they just sit on the internal storage taking up space). But it’s not the bundling that’s the problem; it’s the difficulty of gaining root access. Which can (rather weakly) be defended as a security measure.
This is utter nonsense. I repeat: I never use Google Search on my phone. Haven’t for years. It’s not difficult. Install the DuckDuckGo app, from the Play Store if you like (it’s not as if Google has made it hard to find), and Bob’s your uncle. You can even set it to be the default swipe-up-from-the-bottom search app.
But if you don’t have root, you don’t own the device. And fining Google 5 billion Euromarks doesn’t give anyone root.
Not knowing how such things work, my genuine question is how do they enforce this? If Google say get lost we aren’t paying it, what powers do the EU have to make them?
Sam, I’m not convinced it’s Google making phones difficult to root. It’s the manufacturer who lock the bootloader. I just looked up the rooting instructions for Google’s own phone, the Pixel 2, and it seems straightforward enough. You can install AOSP or some other version of Android with or without Google Apps.
And anyway “difficult” is relative. I suspect if more people cared enough to want to do it, the market would make it easier.
Google is the ‘big box’ retailer of tech. They will try to insert their apps anywhere they can, wherever they can find the slightest loophole and ride it until they are either reprimanded or identified as “corrupting” OS platforms that reroutes, without user knowledge or consent, to a third-party app or device that adds a profit as little as one-tenth of a penny. And with their sizable market share, it all contributes to their profit margin. And, probably in excess of any retroactive fine or penalties.
While off-shore servers may still be subject to the NSA and other agencies, it doesn’t mean Google won’t fight disclosing their data. And they can always intentionally “sink” the floating data center – “oops, there goes our data, down to the ocean floor.”
Well, I did say “the manufacturer, in collusion with Google”, Rob. But yes, it’s a fair point. And only reinforces the futility of this fine.
What’s amusing about this is … 99% of Android users have never noticed this. And if you told them, they would not care. And if you explained it to them, they would not believe they were harmed. I’m confused how you can fine someone for harming another party who doesn’t know or believe they’ve been harmed.
PS – of the 1% how know what “root” is, probably fewer than 1% will ever even want it enough to lazily download an app to do something. Then about 1% of them will avoid bricking their phones. I have to remind myself I swim in the nerd end of the pool…..
All along the Barbary Coast in the 1600’s and 1700’s, commercial shippers took the risk of being pirated because they could predict that their losses to the pirates would not overcome their profits. So long as the pirates only captured X% of shipping, the shippers could still make money.
It wasn’t until the pirates became effective enough to curtail profit that serious effort was made to stop them.
I would imagine that there are whole cadres of accountants working for the EU who try to predict the maximum level of possible fines to be levied upon Google, et al. such that they’ll keep coming back for more. So long as they keep their plunder under the amount of Google’s profit in the market, they can continue to tax them with “fines”.
So many young people support the EU. How can they not? It’s the sea they swim in. And yet they also swim, unwittingly, in a capitalist sea of Apple, Facebook, Android, Amazon, and a capitalist ocean delivering products these entitled snowflakes use to protest about capitalism, Trump and Brexit.
Little do they know that by plundering Google et al, the EU is potentially curtailing their rights to self-expression. They will be silenced. And then where will we be?
“They will try to insert their apps anywhere they can”
They can try but it is still voluntary to use their apps or give them data. The reason they are successful is that so many people think their usefulness outweighs their downsides, me included, since I don’t find them at all threatening.
The EU has form in this area: they try to restrict competitors using anti-trust charges. They are afraid that in the motor industry with the advent of electric driverless that cars will simply become boxes for Google software – which is where all the money is made – this is also one of the main driver of Galileo.
Apple, Sony, Dyson, Baidu, Google-Auto-LLC, Tesla-Motors and Uber et al are becoming significant players in the industry: this has got German and French manufacturers and publishers so worried that they are attacking Google with EU anti-trust charges.
According to Stefan Heumann of Berlin think-tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung:
“Initially this was publishers against platforms. Now it is about Google expanding its reach into areas of traditional manufacturing [like] cars and home appliances. This has German industry worried.”
The EU pulled the same stunt with Intel in 2007.
The EU is Volkswagen writ large – when they can’t hack it they crook.
I still haven’t seen a clear answer to Stonyground’s question:
I would also like to know. What happens if Google tells them to stick the fine right up their collective Brussels?
It’s had to imagine the EU couldn’t just take the money from Google’s assets in EU financial institutions. Even beyond that, Google will be highly motivated not to give up income streams in the EU.
Look, Google is American, therefore it is automatically evil! Why is that hard to understand? Also, Google is from the Anglosphere, and I bet it was a Frenchman who initiated proceedings against a non-French company.
And the EU will soon be losing money from the British state, so they feel the need to replace it somehow.
So. What if Google simply blocks all EU users from accessing Google or any Google apps? Every attempt to access results in a text stating that all EU users are blocked due to a hostile workplace environment. How long would it take to get Brussels to “reconsider” its position?
Or, what if Google didn’t even bother to block EU users, but simply stated in their TOS that Google is not intended for Europeans, and that if they choose to use those services, it is entirely at their own risk?