You have to wonder when, not if, Obama is arrested

This story, via that well-known extreme rightwing news outlet, Associated Press (sarcasm alert) ought, given the enormity of what is stated, surely lead to former President Barack Obama having his collar felt by the Feds. But he won’t of course because he was “hope and change”:
WASHINGTON (AP) — After striking an elusive nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration found itself in a quandary in early 2016: Iran had been promised access to its long-frozen overseas reserves, including $5.7 billion stuck in an Omani bank.
To spend it, Iran wanted to convert the money into U.S. dollars and then euros, but top U.S. officials had repeatedly promised Congress that Iran would never gain access to America’s financial system.
Those assurances notwithstanding, the Obama administration secretly issued a license to let Iran sidestep U.S. sanctions for the brief moment required to convert the funds through an American bank, an investigation by Senate Republicans released Wednesday showed. The plan failed when two U.S. banks refused to participate.
Yet two years later, the revelation is re-igniting the bitter debate over the nuclear deal and whether former President Barack Obama was too eager to grant concessions to Tehran.
All those friends of mine on the libertarian side who rightly get annoyed by Donald Trump will, I trust, be equally oxidised about what the Obama administration has got up to. The situation is shocking because, in recent years, dozens of foreign banks have been punished by US authorities for breaching sanctions against countries including Iran. The most egregious breach was by French banking group BNP Paribas, paying a fine to the US totaling $8.9 billion. (One wonders if President Macron of France will lobby Donald Trump to refund some of this cash to France, if the previous administration was crapping on its own rules about sanctions.)
Here is Ben Shapiro going into the increasingly unhinged one-sided media coverage of US public affairs.
Back to the original article, it seems important to me that it is AP, not just a blog or some YouTube commentator, that has spelled out in devastating detail the dishonesty of the Obama administration over Iran. I recall (yes, I am that old), how White House shenanigans over Iran (the 1986 Iran-Contra scandal) nearly brought down Ronald Reagan and led to multiple hearings, firings and resignations. Obama may now hope that, as a former POTUS, he can relax, do his netflix thing, play golf, give socialist speeches for big bucks, and occasionally vent on how terrible it is that Biff is reversing some of his policies.
But I do wonder. What powers, exactly, exist to bring a former Prez. to book for what appear to be lies on an epic scale, on matters affecting national security? OK, I do doubt that it could happen against the first non-white man to be elected to the office, but if there is any justice in this world, Obama should be contemplating life behind bars or at least, being made to sweat under intense questioning. The man is a snake and yet far too many intelligent people treat him as a sort of secular saint. It is nauseating.
The US President would have issued a licence to Iran under the Royal Prerogative, er, Executive Privilege. It’s a useful concept allowing His Imperial Modesty to do whatever suits at the time, especially if he has a ‘D’ after his description.
Mr Ed, well how jolly conveeeeeeenient.
That’s yet another scandal for Obama, but not the one that will destroy his reputation and put him in legal jeopardy. What’s going to do it is Spygate: the use of the intelligence apparatus (FBI, CIA, DNA, NSA, etc.) to illegally spy on Trump (and possibly other Republican candidates) and to fix the investigations into Hillary’s crimes. This is shaping up to be the most massive scandal in American history, far worse than Watergate. The mainstream media is reluctant to cover it because they are deeply complicit. (Notice who now employs Brennan, Clapper, and other of the plotters.) But it will all blow up in the coming months.
Here’s one aspect that has not gotten enough attention: Samantha Power masking hundreds of names: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/ignoring_the_samantha_power_bombshell.html
This sort of things could have been predicted when it became known what sort of church the Obamas were attending; but apparently most people, including too many Americans, are unaware of how unhinged the American “left” has become in this century.
This don’t surprises me at all, it is part of Marxist-Islamist Axis.
“increasingly unhinged one-sided media coverage of US public affairs.”
It is not only US, it is about everywhere and everything. Marxist media.
PapayaSF: There were no scandals during Obama’s presidency. It was the only scandal-free administration ever. I know this, because people who are not likely to frequent sites like this told me so, multiple times.
I have a feeling that, for these people, no scandal on earth would count against him.
AlexB: Lots and lots of people are in for some very nasty shocks in the coming months. The question will be: “What did Obama know and when did he know it?” It will be an unavoidable conclusion that either Obama was running the whole illegal operation, or he was a total fool who didn’t know what all his top people were doing.
Hopefully, we never enter an era when every president gets to face a prosecutorial gauntlet upon leaving office. Once we go down that route, we’re finished – every US president will face prison for any decisions of note. Half the world still ignorantly thinks Bush lied about WMD in Iraq – should he face prison for that bullshit? Either nothing will ever be done by a president again, or everything will be done in complete and unbreakable secrecy.
It’s enough if the past president suffers the loss of reputation and respect that Obama is currently facing. Imprison him, and he’s a martyr to half the country. Denigrate him, and he diminishes.
I’m actually hoping that Trump signs a blanket pardon for Obama. The investigation of all of his (and his minions’) misdeeds will be easier at that point, as the impulse of many to protect the ex-king will recede, and no one will get too upset when it’s just the minions who face punishment. Plus, his minions will sing much more quickly, knowing they won’t be the traitor placing the beloved O in prison. It’ll just be minions protecting or blowing up each other.
But the minions – they ought to be facing serious consequences.
Au contraire, PapayaSF. Hundreds of millions of Americans will find it quite easy to “avoid” any such negative conclusions about Obama. This story will die the same mushy death that every other allegedly devastating anti-Obama fact has so far.
Indeed, that would be the first-order unintended consequence.
The second-order unintended consequence would be that future US Presidents would make a much better job than Obama did, at making sure that their party keeps winning elections, by fair means or foul.
I second the idea of a blanket pardon for Obama — perhaps not immediately: let him sleep fitfully for a while.
Yet again I bitterly regret that Ted Cruz is not President – had he been nominated he would have been elected (a ham sandwich would have defeated Hillary Clinton), and his first act would have been to clear out the “Justice” Departments and replace the leftists there with his own people.
Instead we get “tweets” from the President asking why the Justice Department is not doing anything about the crimes of Barack Obama and co.
And an Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who “recuses” himself from everything of importance – and might as well be a cardboard cut out.
bobby b: I’m not in favor of prosecuting ex-Presidents except under extreme circumstances… like trying to fix an election. I don’t think it’s necessary that Obama end up in Leavenworth, but I want him named and shamed at the very least.
Gene: One of Trump’s books has a whole chapter on revenge (he’s for it). Obama will have die-hard supporters, but Trump knows he can destroy Obama’s reputation, and he will.
Paul Marks: I’m somewhat of a Ted Cruz fan, but no, he’d have lost to Hillary. He doesn’t have the master persuader/chaos magician skills that Trump has. As for Sessions, he was known as the “silent executioner” as Alabama AG for quietly building devastating cases. That’s what’s happening now. Trump’s complaints about him are just strategic deception. I predict we’ll see this in the coming months.