Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

Recent acts of manly valour have all come from men from traditional cultures where they’ve never heard of sexual politics. We recently watched online as Mamoudou Gassama, an illegal migrant from Mali, scaled a tower block in a Paris suburb to save a child about to fall to his death. ‘Luckily, there was someone who was physically fit and who had the courage to go and get the child,’ a firefighter told a French news agency. We can’t call them firemen, although that is what they were. No French man or woman came forward to save the child. In 2015 a migrant from Tunisia rescued two children from a burning building near Paris.

Jane Kelly.

June 8th, 2018 |

10 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • CharlieL
    June 8, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Illegal immigrants – doing the jobs citizens won’t do.

    They’re still illegals, though.

  • Philip Scott Thomas
    June 8, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    M Gassama didn’t have French papers, but he was not there illegally. He had arrived in Europe as a refugee via Italy, IIRC, was processed and subsequently moved on to France.

  • JohnK
    June 8, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    No French man or woman came forward to save the child.

    Given that the event took place in a Paris banlieue, it is entirely possible that there no “traditional” French people present.

  • Mr Ed
    June 8, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    This bloke (ex-Marine, ex-Para) has got a George Cross and a Queen’s Gallantry Medal, and he isn’t French either, although his surname might pass as ‘Gallic’.

  • Northern Light
    June 8, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Why ‘Hippos’??? 😆

  • bobby b
    June 8, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Better you should ask “why NOT hippos?”

  • Paul Marks
    June 8, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    How many French people live in this area?

    No French person may have come forward, because there were no French people.

    Still the man did a good thing and I applaud him.

  • Paul Marks
    June 8, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I do not have the upper body strength to be “fire fighter” – therefore I should not be one.

    No one who lacks the upper body strength should be in this job – be they man or woman.

  • fcal
    June 8, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Are you sure it is the same person. When I saw some reports he looked more like a twenty year old than a fifty year old.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    June 8, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Why ‘Hippos’??? 😆(Northern Light, June 8, 2018 at 5:16 pm)

    Northern Light, (I believe that) the samizdata blog system requires every post to have at least one tag. The default tag is ‘Hippos’, chosen in the hope that so absurd a tag will force each and every samizdatan poster to change it to something appropriate to their post, lest they face your question, whereas a blander default might be lazily accepted.

    Sometimes, of course, the samizdatan poster is so intent on perfecting their insightful text that they only later notices it is claiming to be about hippos, whereupon they correct it – as I see the OP has now done.

    One day the twin subjects of hippos and freedom will rationally intertwine in a post. Until then, assume every post claiming to be about hippos is just awaiting its final update.

