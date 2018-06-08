|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Recent acts of manly valour have all come from men from traditional cultures where they’ve never heard of sexual politics. We recently watched online as Mamoudou Gassama, an illegal migrant from Mali, scaled a tower block in a Paris suburb to save a child about to fall to his death. ‘Luckily, there was someone who was physically fit and who had the courage to go and get the child,’ a firefighter told a French news agency. We can’t call them firemen, although that is what they were. No French man or woman came forward to save the child. In 2015 a migrant from Tunisia rescued two children from a burning building near Paris.
– Jane Kelly.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Illegal immigrants – doing the jobs citizens won’t do.
They’re still illegals, though.
M Gassama didn’t have French papers, but he was not there illegally. He had arrived in Europe as a refugee via Italy, IIRC, was processed and subsequently moved on to France.
Given that the event took place in a Paris banlieue, it is entirely possible that there no “traditional” French people present.
This bloke (ex-Marine, ex-Para) has got a George Cross and a Queen’s Gallantry Medal, and he isn’t French either, although his surname might pass as ‘Gallic’.
Why ‘Hippos’??? 😆
Better you should ask “why NOT hippos?”
How many French people live in this area?
No French person may have come forward, because there were no French people.
Still the man did a good thing and I applaud him.
I do not have the upper body strength to be “fire fighter” – therefore I should not be one.
No one who lacks the upper body strength should be in this job – be they man or woman.
Are you sure it is the same person. When I saw some reports he looked more like a twenty year old than a fifty year old.
Northern Light, (I believe that) the samizdata blog system requires every post to have at least one tag. The default tag is ‘Hippos’, chosen in the hope that so absurd a tag will force each and every samizdatan poster to change it to something appropriate to their post, lest they face your question, whereas a blander default might be lazily accepted.
Sometimes, of course, the samizdatan poster is so intent on perfecting their insightful text that they only later notices it is claiming to be about hippos, whereupon they correct it – as I see the OP has now done.
One day the twin subjects of hippos and freedom will rationally intertwine in a post. Until then, assume every post claiming to be about hippos is just awaiting its final update.