Time to get some strawberries and think of Wimbledon

As is customary on these occasions, I would like to express the hope that it will be over quickly, and that everybody loses.
Seriously, though, if the British were serious about Brexit, they would stop playing and following this ridiculous and offensive round ball game that is so beloved of continental Europeans and Latin American thugocracies, and which in recent times has sold itself to the highest bidders in Russia and the Middle East, no matter how odious and disgusting. If you actually understood and realistically wanted to join the Anglosophere, you would disdain it. Certainly we in the rest of the English speaking world would have more respect for you if you did.
(Yes, I know you invented it. That’s not remotely the point).
We are the origins of the Anglosphere and don’t have to ‘join’ it. 🙂
If we invented tennis (did we?), then we have the right to provide a hyper-unpartisan audience who know everyone British will lose so they can choose who to cheer for without nationalism. (OK, Tim Henman was a blip on that, but I suspect we will be returning to form. 🙁 )
It is normal for television to be boring. Consider the advantages when most of it is about the same thing: you know beforehand how boring it will be. Also, people watch too much television; think how much you can achieve when you don’t even have to take a minute to verify there’s nothing on before devoting your time to something worthwhile – blogging on samizdata for instance!
Consider how annoying it is for the eurocrats to know that after Brexit, Wimbledon will still be in the UK, the UK having failed to sink beneath the waves on its departure. 🙂
In short (breaks into song) “Always look on the sunny side of life” (especially when rain stops play).
🙂
Fixtures out today.
City are away at Arsenal on the opening day.
Only 17 days until we can say that the season starts next month.
It’s not just Europeans and Latin Americans who go crazy about the World Cup — though i cannot understand why. I much prefer watching tennis, or the World’s Strongest Man competition.
OK, if Iceland or Denmark do well, i might get enthusiastic about the World Cup.
England might also get my support (for what it’s worth), due to cultural affinity and it being the home team of so many at Samizdata; but being the home country of Eddie Hall should be a more important source of pride.
Wait, the UK isn’t joining the US in our boycott of the Russian World Cup?
Only very reasonable comments here. Pity. I was hoping someone would thoroughly denounce me.
Niall: My understanding is that the invention of tennis was a combined effort between the French and the English. Possibly this is why the game is still played a little differently in the two countries – the French preferring clay courts and the English grass. This is good, because I think the different surfaces make tennis a much more interesting game than it would be if it was played on the same surface everywhere.
Once upon a time Australian players dominated tennis, but now our attitude to it is more like the English. The sport is still hugely popular and Australians still play it socially in huge numbers – my mother had an injury a few years back that meant she was no longer able to play tennis and she was quite unhappy about this. She was 74 years old at the time. The Australian Open is one of the highlights of the Australian sporting calendar in the way that Wimbledon is here, and the sport’s governing body is very wealthy – hosting a Grand Slam tournament is enormously lucrative. However, our players don’t win any more.
Always willing to pick up the slack, I am.
There’s sport, and then there’s sitting on your butt watching sport. Let’s make sure to distinguish between the two.
Growing up in south LA, where nobody had money, we couldn’t play those fancy-pants games where land had to be set aside and marked and netted for two or (rarely) four people to use their expensive swatting equipment in contest with funny little fuzzy balls.
Cricket or baseball? Where two people play while the rest of the mob stand in specified places waiting for something maybe to happen? Booooooring.
American football? With marked fields and helmets and shoulderpads and thighpads and cups and one-purpose balls and 150-page rulebooks? Great for parents who want their kids to learn structure, but you can’t really call it “playing”, plus it doesn’t lend itself to impromptu gatherings of rambunctious kids.
So (when we weren’t playing Run From La Migra) we’d all gather in one of the dry canals feeding Los Angeles, someone would bring some roughly round bouncy object – sometimes even a real soccer ball – we’d pick teams, and everyone would exhaust themselves and their talents all at once. Didn’t have to take turns, didn’t have to argue about strikes and balls or wickets or whatever the hell you call that funny thing you knock off the wickets or whatever. Scorekeeping is simple, none of this “love-whatever” crap and getting fifteen points for one – one! – score. It’s just “we got three in yours, you got two in ours, ha, we win!”
The other games are more entertaining to spectate at, I’ll grant you that. Perhaps a few of them are truly more fun for the landed gentry who can afford them. But there’s one game that everyone can play, anywhere, no matter your numbers or training or skill level or resources. People watch what they’ve played. Everyone without their own backyard tennis court or Daddy’s old school willow bat has played soccer, so they all watch soccer. And drink and argue and fight, because we’re not so refeened as y’all.
😉
Football truly is a beautiful game.
Put a football in front of a toddler and see what happens. He might try to pick it up, sure, but it’s at least just as likely that he will kick it.
The beauty of the game as a game is not sullied by the behaviour of FIFA.
Interesting comment from bobby b.
In Europe (or much of Western Europe, at least), soccer football is seen pretty much the way he sees it: as a working-class sport. I read somewhere that soccer is a game designed for gentlemen and played by hooligans, while rugby is a game designed for hooligans and played by gentlemen … but my understanding was that it’s different in the US (and maybe Canada): I thought that, over there, soccer is indeed a game for the soccer-mom class. Apparently i was wrong, or not entirely right.
I myself played soccer as a kid, but hated it because the other kids always tried to put me into the other team, and with good reason.
Nowadays, my main objection to it is that it is too difficult to score a goal: i expect more excitement from a spectator sport.