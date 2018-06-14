“Has the time come to do something?”

Ah, the eternal question. Retired circuit judge Nic Madge has taken to the august pages of the Times to ask it anew in a way fitting to this age.
Time to regulate the murder weapons in your kitchen drawer
Barely a day passes without news of another fatal stabbing or knife attack causing serious injury. For instance, in the past month in Wolverhampton 15-year-old Keelan Wilson died from multiple stab wounds. In Northampton 17-year-old Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death in broad daylight in a crowded street. In separate incidents in Sheffield a 15-year-old, a 19-year-old and an older man were found dying from stab wounds.
And so on for a depressing few paragraphs. If anyone had not known that violent crime persists despite the laws against it, they have no excuse for not knowing it now. He continues,
Much has been done to combat knife crime. Possession in a public place of an article with a blade or sharp point without a good reason carries a prison sentence of up to four years. Possession of blades or pointed items on school premises is a separate offence. Anyone convicted of a second knife offence faces a mandatory minimum custodial sentence.
Recently a new Sentencing Council guideline with tougher sentences for knife crime came into force. It is illegal to sell knives, axes or swords to anyone aged under 18. The police are taking steps to prevent internet sales to young people. In Bedfordshire many shops put such knives on shelves out of reach of customers. The police have made metal detecting arches available for schools. The police, youth offending service, schools and others are doing excellent educational and awareness work about the dangers of knife crime. The Metropolitan Police are piloting a deferred prosecution scheme for less serious offences.
So, how is this migthy wave of banning and sentencing and “excellent awareness work”-ing working in the other sense?
Yet these measures have almost no effect on the availability of knives to youths.
Oh.
A few of the blades carried are “Rambo” knives, “zombie” knives or samurai swords. These, though, are a minority. The vast majority are ordinary kitchen knives that are potential murder weapons. It is easy for any youth who wants a knife to take it from any kitchen drawer.
Why, though, do we need 8in or 10in kitchen knives with points? Butchers and fishmongers do, but how often does a domestic chef use the point of a knife that size? Yes, we need short knives with points to fillet fish or pierce meat, but they are less likely to be lethal. Any blade can cause an injury, but slash wounds from them are rarely fatal: the points of long knives cause life-threatening and fatal injuries.
Manufacturers, shops, the police, local authorities and the government should consider further regulating the sale of long, pointed knives. At the very least shops should sell alternatives with rounded ends. There have always been stabbings and always will be. The carrying and ready use of large, pointed knives has led to the increase in death and serious injury. Punches, kicks and attacks with blunt objects injure, but the results are less likely to be severe or fatal.
Young lives are needlessly being cut short. Those who survive knife attacks carry physical and psychological scars. The lives of families, communities, and not forgetting the young offenders who receive lengthy sentences on conviction, are blighted by the ready availability of such knives. Has the time come to do something?
Time for you to step back from the computer and have a relaxing hot bath to cure this fit of the vapours, m’lud.
Or maybe not. As a highly recommended Times comment by someone called “Erasure” puts it,
Next week: The Times makes a case for removing baths from homes;
“You just can’t be too careful, said an HSE spokeshuman….Baths are filled with water and if you have children in your home under the age of 4 then I’m afraid the danger is too great and the bath must go………….either that or the Council will remove your children from the appalling danger. I think that is a sensible and proportionate sanction and something that I am sure all sensible, well-educated and right-on families living in Islington are in agreement about”
I am not a chef or whatever. I do though have a cleaver that I bought in Chinatown, Manchester. It is awesome. It is heavy, sharp and lethal and that is just with carrots.
Do I need it? Strictly speaking, “no”. Is it useful? Oh, yeah! It is a very handy (and versatile) tool for food prep. It has largely replaced my big chef’s knife. It has made many meals. It hasn’t killed or maimed anyone. In fact I’d be really annoyed if my prized kitchen accessory wound-up in a HM evidence bag. In fact I might be so annoyed I’d take my hammer to someone. This is the er… point. Is it not? We are tool using mammals. The cleaver is almost cheating. You can kill someone with something in your sight right now. Yeah, and that in a country with a right to bear arms.
I stand appalled at the folly of such trifling remedies as would still allow the sale of knives with rounded ends. Has m’lud never heard the phrase “blunt instrument”? Has he never played Cluedo? Does he not know that the Reverend Green did it in the conservatory with the rope while Miss Scarlett did it in the ballroom with the candlestick? Such pathetically incomplete prohibitions can only mean that m’lud has failed completely to plumb the depths of the issue.
The first six words of this post are sincerely meant.
I’m tempted to ask what our esteemed jurist will suggest after all the sharp thingies have been legislated away, forcing murderers to turn to that old standby–heavy blunt objects. I await his proposals for keeping rocks out of the hands of criminals. Clearly he has not managed to keep them out of his head.
Are y’all sure it’s still legal to be discussing this topic on a UK website?
“If anyone had not known that violent crime persists despite the laws against it, they have no excuse for not knowing it now.”
Precisely. So what makes Mr. Madge think that more laws will make any difference?
I remember thinking along the same lines during the panic after Dunblane. Everything the perpetrator, Hamilton, did then was already illegal. Yes, some of the guns in his posession were legal, but he was holding them illegally. Under the psychiatric background checks then in place, he shouldn’t have had a licence at all. It was a failure to enforce the laws already in place that resulted in that tragedy, not a lack of laws.
Ah, but maybe if we make them extra-super-double-illegal…
It didn’t help the guy who was shot just a few minutes’ walk from my front door a few weeks ago. (Yes, really.)
The moron Beak mouthed this shite in his retirement speech.
Now he is back peddling his cockrot in the Times. Anybody smell an agenda being tried out?
Never mind–I’m sure the absence of knives being sold in Leicester jail will ensure Tommy Robinson’s safety.
This beak’s bullshit needs to be publicly fisked good and hard.
Time to regulate stupid arrogant beaks who shill for the scummy and tyrannical state.
Hell, having thought on there IS a plan–EU based if I recall correctly–to restrict knives to those of only four inches long. I can’t trace the link but I am certain I remember just such a plan ten years ago or so. Perhaps someone better at Inet searching can find the corrupt crap.
Meantime–just to upset the beak–here is a counter to the idea small knives are oh-so-safe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpVfNGWK3ko
Your courts have never progressed beyond George III’s Star Chamber, and evidently they never will. Our Bill of Rights was aimed at Congress, whom every sane person distrusted. You need a Bill of Rights aimed at your courts, one that will rein in your utterly appalling judges.
The points of knives are also actually useful/necessary for large amounts of kitchen work, which is why a chef’s knife has a point.
(I told my fiancee, a chef, about this proposition, and she was livid on principle, because the point on a chef’s knife is part of how you use it.)
And, naturally, someone willing to carry a knife for murderous purposes … might well be willing to spend a few minutes with a goddamn file “fixing” the lack of a point.
Fools. Fools and knaves.