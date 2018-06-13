We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Humour · North American affairs · Slogans & Quotations

Media breaths a sigh of relief that a raccoon climbing Union Bank of Switzerland building in Minnesota distracts public from Trump’s diplomatic success with North Korea. Next: IRS audits raccoon & announces he has a Swiss bank account & ties to Vladimir Putin #MPRaccoon

Perry de Havilland

June 13th, 2018 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Julie near Chicago
    June 13, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Clearly this raccoon is a lackey of the Trump cabal, just as cats serve as agents of Mossad. So perhaps I should be a teeny bit selective in denouncing all raccoons everywhere* as being the evil incarnate that is far deeper in with Sauron than are the Ringwraiths, which are in comparison relatively harmless.

    *Vide several outraged remarks over the past decade referring to my battles with the raccoons, who were bent solely on the invasion and destruction of my home. 👿

  • Northern Light
    June 13, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    I liked the follow-up tweet even more 😆

    Indeed, yet so many tweets in that hashtag are political, it’s just hilarious. I am indifferent to Trump & care little who the POTUS is, but truth is Trump could cure cancer & media + twitterati would say “@realDonaldTrump cruelly makes research scientists unemployed!” 🤪

  • Julie near Chicago
    June 13, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Yes, NL, good point.

