Samizdata quote of the day
Media breaths a sigh of relief that a raccoon climbing Union Bank of Switzerland building in Minnesota distracts public from Trump’s diplomatic success with North Korea. Next: IRS audits raccoon & announces he has a Swiss bank account & ties to Vladimir Putin #MPRaccoon
– Perry de Havilland
Clearly this raccoon is a lackey of the Trump cabal, just as cats serve as agents of Mossad. So perhaps I should be a teeny bit selective in denouncing all raccoons everywhere* as being the evil incarnate that is far deeper in with Sauron than are the Ringwraiths, which are in comparison relatively harmless.
*Vide several outraged remarks over the past decade referring to my battles with the raccoons, who were bent solely on the invasion and destruction of my home. 👿
I liked the follow-up tweet even more 😆
Yes, NL, good point.