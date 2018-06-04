“Either justice is blind or it is not justice at all”.

I am not entirely out of sympathy with the Francis Turner view of Tommy Robinson ‘doing a Gandhi’, but not entirely convinced either (in that Gandhi never denied he was indeed breaking the law, whereas Robinson seemed rather surprised when he was arrested). And like Francis Turner, I agree that even if Robinson is a ‘racist’ these days (and I have no deeply held views on that, but suspect he is not), it does not in and of itself mean many of the points he has raised are wrong.
But I also have grave objections to how this whole thing has been reported by people on the ‘Right’, usually the same people who keep telling me (an actual resident of London, and someone who contrary to rumours does venture out of the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, into the trackless wastes of North End Road, Camden, Bermondsey & Hackney, all without encountering burqua-police), that London is Londonistan & women are fearful of going out in short skirts these days… and not just in Salafist blighted Tower Hamlets, but pretty much everywhere. It is quite simply, a steaming pile of arrant nonsense that anyone wandering around London on a sunny day can see for themselves.
My reaction to the reporting on L’Affaire Tommy Robinson on many sites was part of my journey from being a Mark Steyn fanboy to someone who thinks he & several others like him who I once widely admired, have become people I am not willing to automatically trust anymore. When they are right they are right, and when they are not, they are not.
Yes, my reactions to the mass rapes in certain working-class areas like Rotherham (to name but one) and the utterly not-fit-for-purpose police & political establishment was in many ways like their reactions, but my notions of how to make sure it does not keep happening again and again is different. I do not think the ‘Right’ should become like a mirror image of the SJW Left, inventing their own facts. I do not think the ‘solution’ to identity politics & institutions being rotted from the inside by political correctness, is a different set of identity politics ostensibly pushing the other way, but rather an attack on all identity politics.
So, the reason I am unsympathetic to undeniably ghastly rapists going unpunished due to the establishment’s fear of being accused of ‘racism’ & ‘Islamophobia’, is the same reason I am not very sympathetic to Tommy Robinson, the designated ‘good guy’, getting a free pass for possibly prejudicial shenanigans around a courthouse. Might a character more sympathetic to the establishment sensibilities have merely been warned away instead? Possibly so, but that would just be another example of the system not working, rather than a good thing. Either justice is blind or it is not justice at all.
Yes, Islam (and indeed everything else) must not be beyond criticism. But that does not mean everyone who engages in much needed criticism of Islam should themselves be immune to criticism if they also make unwise choices.
How odd Perry – you are normally keen to say people should “link” to articles, but you forget to link to the Mark Steyn article in question. Nor do you point out any factual inaccuracies in the article of Mark Steyn on the case.
As Rod Liddle (hardly a man of the right) pointed out in the Spectator – “Tommy Robinson” (not his real name) did not really say anything outside the courtroom before he was arrested, there was no way at all that he was guilty of a “breach of the peace” (unless filming people in a public place is a “breach of the peace”). The man was a total idiot to plead guilty to “Contempt of Court” a year ago (never plead guilty when you are innocent – never “make a deal” with the state, it will end up with you going to prison for much longer in the end), but that had nothing REALLTY to do with his recent arrest. He was arrested, as Rod Liddle made clear, for being who he is.
Would it be better for the anti Islam movement in the United Kingdom to be represented by someone less uneducated than “Tommy Robinson” – yes, of course it would, as he just walks into every legal trap the state carefully lays for him. However, better educated people (Dr David Wood, Robert Spencer, Lauren Southern, Brittany Pettibone….) are not allowed into the United Kingdom (the government, the real government, does not want anti Islam figures who would be harder to trip up into legal traps) – which leaves us with “Tommy Robinson”. The government, the permanent and unelected government (which, for example, will make sure we stay in the European Union), loves the anti Islam movement to be led by “Tommy Robinson” precisely because he walks into every legal trap they set for him.
“Either justice is blind or it is not justice at all”.
Well “justice” is clearly not “blind” – as it deliberately targeted (over a long period of time) this man, whose real “crime” was talking about mass rape – the mass rape and enslavement of girls that the state (the officials and the POLICE) had been covering up for years.
As “justice” has not been blind (it has been carefully targeted to eliminate a specific individual – there were seven policeman with a wagon just waiting in hope the man would turn up, and other people have been barred from the United Kingdom for the “crime” of wanting to interview him in the past) it is, by your own argument Perry, “not justice at all”.
The most prejudicial behaviour in this whole sorry affair was from the state when it tried to impede justice and stop certain trials happening at all.
Now that same state insists that everyone else fights clean while it reserves the right to fight dirty whenever it wants.
Are any media outlets going to look at what TR actually said, and compare that to how mainsteam media outlets act in regard to trials? I’m not holding my breath.
Anyway, whatever the rights and wrongs of TR’s behaviour, it is clear that the UK is heading in one direction, and one direction only.
My question to those who traduce Tommy Robinson is what have you done to publicise the mass rape, trafficking, torture and murder of our young white children by muslims?
I did not forget anything, because what I am writing about is not a responce to any specific Mark Steyn article, so the only ‘article in question’ is the one by Francis Turner (which is duly linked). I only even mentioned Steyn because he is emblematic of a whole swathe of very selectively factual ‘on-the-right’ commentators who are mostly on the other side of the Atlantic. The article I am actually focusing on is one by Francis Turner, who I find vastly more interesting than Mark Steyn. So… no appologies from me for not writing a different article, or focusing on the things you would rather I focus on 😉
Except he wasn’t actualy jailed for that now, was he? No.
Who cares? You obviously do but I don’t. I am not part of any ‘anti-Islam movement’, I am against Salafists, against Takfiris, against Wahhabis & vastly more importantly, against the notion of ‘protected groups’ & ‘hate speech’ (i.e. an end to free speech). But I have nothing against Mr. Ahmed & his family running the local corner store. They are Muslims in the same sense many nominal Anglicans are Christians (i.e. not very & in any case it has sod all impact on the wider world). And I implore you, spare me an exegesis about what the Koran says about infidels or Taqiyya, I give as many damns as Mr. Ahmed does as a practical matter, so I like to target my opprobrium more narrowly. I also have nothing against Syed Kamall, who really is a pukka practicing Muslim & if I could wave a magic wand would make a pretty splendid Chancellor of the Exchequer.
So it is unfortunate that Tribune of the People Tommy Robinson made a sacrificial lamb of himself by doing something no reasonable journalist (they do exist) would do. But the argument that banging him up for contempt shouldn’t have been done because it isn’t always done to others, is an argument against the rule of law, yet I know for a fact you are very sound on the importance of the rule of law, Paul. Surely you should be arguing for the law to be applied more robustly to everyone rather than even less so, no?
Now THAT I agree with! I actually think whole swathes of local authority people & police responsible for Rotherham etc. should not just be out of a job but also belong in jail
“The man was a total idiot to plead guilty to “Contempt of Court” a year ago (never plead guilty when you are innocent – never “make a deal” with the state, it will end up with you going to prison for much longer in the end)”
Tell Stuart Hall about it.
Amongst the oldest of the slebs and first up, the likely fear of dying in jail was likely played on by our monkey-suited friends. Which (that or something) possibly induced him to deal and plead guilty. Thus the quality of the “evidence” against him was never brought to light or test in the courtroom.
They then shafted him with a mob rule increase on his sentence.
Because the CPS wanted to set the pattern for subsequent trials.Monsters who deserve no mercy.
Fortunately the next two were made of sterner stuff and the state’s attempts to “prove” guilt in the face of the absolute piffle they had as “evidence” failed miserably . Leaving the entire Yewtree caper near collapse. Another acquittal would have done it.
At that point The Bulk ordered in their best femmi-legal talent (previously on complex fraud capers) and replaced fatuous “facts” by a legal theatre blubfest and cashing in on the fact that a man of 84 I believe ( ie Rolf) could not remember exactly what towns he’d been in and when from 40 years before.
That is how the state rolls when CM wants a piece of you. With Mr Robinson we see how it rolls when it wants a cover-up of crimes that embarrass it.
Well as someone hopefully arguing for a long over due return to the impartially applied rule of law (given your choice of words I do not take that as a given), are you against the very notion of contempt of court?
You are right that the Robinson story is largely a distraction. The real story is that the Muslim grooming gangs and their police and judicial collaborators are procuring children for the elite pedophile rings in Parliament, the BBC, the Civil Service and, likely, the British military. Ranting on about how badly Robinson was treated (it wouldn’t happen in the US) provides useful cover to the pedophiles.
Yeah, not exactly their finest hour 🙄
I rarely agree with bob & I do not agree with the entireity of his comment, but yes, there are a great many targets out there that need to be attacked before this all vanishes down the memory hole. But Tommy Robinson’s tactical mistake (if that was indeed what it was) is not the hill to fight on.
The prosecution of Mr Robinson (aka someone else) for mortgage fraud did have the appearance to me of a US-style ‘process crime’ of raking over someone’s life looking for a crime when there was no complainant, a start contrast to the approach around the alleged issues around the then Peter Mandelson’s mortgage and an alleged undeclared advance from the the personal finances of Her Majesty’s Paymaster-General. The lender was perfectly untroubled by the allegation that a senior politician and occasional member of the then government had (between resignations I presume) somehow not fully characterised the source of finances, nothing material of course, the money was there, it just might not have been whose it was said to have been. An easy mistake to make, no mens rea, no action, nothing untoward, not one law for them.
In many cases of contempt that I am aware of, the alleged contemnor has the opportunity to purge his contempt by apologising in open court before being sentenced (or in some cases, AIUI, convicted), but I am not aware of enough detail in this area to say that Mr Robinson has been treated improperly. It all has, in a way, an air of a class war, the undying hatred of the English public sector middle-class for their country and those who feel any sense of pride in it, as Orwell put it:
The prosecution of the chap from Coronation Street was a notable farce, the judge stopping one complaint from even going to the jury as the complainant’s evidence was not that the alleged assault had happened, but only that she remembered or thought that it had happened. Her assertion that she remembered it, but without asserting that it had happened, was insufficient as an evidential basis on which to convict.
I would have thought that bringing such a charge was a clear contempt of Court, and I would have hoped that the judge would, in such cases, summon the DPP and whoever put the charge forward and thrown them in the cells pending sentence for contempt, along with their entire legal team.
When a lefty, while denouncing the second amendment, appears not to know some relevant fact about guns, then we point out their error(s).
When someone (especially from the U.S. with its different legal evolution on this issue), while denouncing the TR case, appears not to know some relevant fact about English law (not new PC law but centuries-old established law), then I think it very proper for Perry and others to point this out – firmly if need be, so no-one on our side imitates a “ban guns – so I don’t have to know anything about them” lefty.
I do not however feel that making that firm point lets us conclude that the famous blindfold remains safely over the eyes of Dame Justice. Biased enforcement of law is the exact opposite of that blindfold. If anyone black doing this got 13 months while anyone white got a caution, we’d rather swiftly notice that the ‘blindfold’ was transparent to colour. I would very happily learn that there is no such difference – that left-leaning activists have been and would be treated the same – but the decade+ background to all this tells me I should not assume it is so.
Obviously, anyone who tells Perry and the rest of us
will not question the accuracy of that
who told Bruce Bawyer that
By contrast, I’d love to question it. I visit London from time to time and confirm Perry’s point that women there are not as terrified as his mock-quote would suggest. I can believe that these stories told to ‘L’ and thence to Bruce have grown in the telling. Rumours exaggerate – that’s what they do (and one reason why banning free speech does so much harm). But so astonishing is the amount of PC complicity revealed by the Rotherham-style cases themselves that I can still believe there’s something quite ugly underneath the exaggerations. Please prove me wrong if you can.