The wind can blow a smokescreen either way

Two stories related to freedom of speech are doing the rounds tonight:
The BBC reports: YouTuber Alison Chabloz guilty over anti-Semitic songs
Chabloz is a nasty and stupid woman, whose delusions will be given more credibility by the fact that she was persecuted for them.
The Hull Daily Mail reports: Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson ‘being held in Hull prison’ after arrest
I do not know what to make of Robinson himself, nor of his arrest. There are some complications about contempt of court and his breaching the terms of his earlier suspended sentence that, frankly, I cannot summon up the energy to investigate; it may not be as simple a case of persecution as it is presented as being in this PJ Media story. The authorities imagine that by placing reporting restrictions on Robinson’s case they will make people think he is as clearly bad as Chabloz is. The actual effect is to make the public wonder whether she, like he, might have something to be said in her favour.
I have never liked Tommy Robinson – but he has been stitched up, and not for the first time.
As for secret “trials” and secret imprisonment – Fascism, it is Fascism. To imprison someone for expressing their non violent opinions (which is what this is REALLY about) is wrong – and do so in secret (“reporting restrictions”) makes it even worse. His enemies (the unelected judges and co) call Mr Robinson a “Fascist” – and, I repeat, I have never liked the man. But one judges (no pun intended) people by what they do (not by whether one likes them) – and it is the judge (and other such) who are the FASCISTS, because they behave in a Fascist way. They have their opponents arrested for expressing their political opinions – and they engage in secret “trials” and imprisonments (“reporting restrictions”).
It was pointed out that Mr Robinson would be danger of being murdered in prison, by Islamic gangs. The judge did not disagree – but claimed that Mr Robinson had brought it upon himself (essentially – he-has-it-coming). So if Mr Robinson is murdered should the judge be arrested? After all he would have Mr Robinson to his death – and did so because he disagreed with Mr Robinson’s political opinions (if a judge does not like your political speech he has a right to have your murdered?). This has also happened before – a man flung some bacon at a Mosque, YES a BAD thing to do. As with throwing pork at a synagogue, such a man deserves a punch on the nose. But this man was SENT TO PRISON – for more than a year, he was abused in prison and eventually murdered. And the legal establishment (the judges and so on) appear highly amused by the abuse and the murder – this is not good. We even have (in various trials) Cod Theology from the bench – with various judges pretending that terrorists have “betrayed” or “perverted” Islam (when they have done no such thing), which is a “peaceful religion” (which it is not). Judges should not be giving lectures on theology from the bench – and if they insist on delivering such a lecture they should at least refrain from TELLING A PACK OF LIES.
As for not being allowed to publically read out a local newspaper report on an Islamic rape gang (i.e. a group of people emulating Muhammed, the creator of Islam, by sexually enslaving infidel females) – well unless the newspaper staff are arrested, this was just an EXCUSE to “get” Mr Robinson – and for the third time I state that I not like Mr Robinson. However, I dislike a Fascist establishment a lot more than I dislike Mr Robinson.
Remember no matter how much one dislikes Mr Robinson – he has said nothing that such people as Prime Minister Gladstone and Prime Minister Winston Churchill did not say (and they both said it in much stronger language) – would the modern establishment have Gladstone and Churchill arrested? YES – I think they would.
The (apparent) unseemly haste and reporting gag order are not sitting well with those of us observing the matter from a distance. That a person can be arrested, tried, convicted and incarcerated within 8 hours for what appears to us as a minor offense is incredible. British justice has not covered itself with glory.
Misfit,
To be clear, he was out on parole for a similar “offence”. Breach of parole means immediate return to prison. It’s the same in the US and elsewhere.
Some people simply have not been paying attention. Tommy Robinson has endured endless police harassment for years, been to prison several times, survived attempted murder, fought off numerous physical assaults and has still carried on trying to highlight the problem of Islamic gangs going unpunished in Britain’s smaller towns. Meanwhile, the dinner-party types in London continue to barely notice, because he, and the people who support him are plebs – at once seething with racial hatred and too stupid to be aware of the law.
The quotation remarks around the word “offence” are the key Roue le Jour.
Reporting is not a crime – unless one is NOT in a free country.
Confused Old Misfit – yes the gag order. “Do not talk about this court appearance and imprisonment – OR ELSE”.
The more the judges and co deny they are Fascists – the more and more they BEHAVE like Fascists. They really have to make up their minds – either admit they are Fascists, or STOP BEHAVING LIKE THIS. Stop making threats – stop using the fear of punishment to try and gag people.
No one is preventing the judge from saying “I think your opinions stink – and I hate you personally”, it is the trying to gag people and the threats of sending them to prison, which are unacceptable.
And notice Roue le Jour – it is quickly gone from attacking Mr Robinson (a man I have never liked) to attacking EVERYONE.
A gag order on reporting the court appearance and the imprisonment.
“It is the same in the US” – if it is, it should NOT be. For example when a judge demands that taxes be increased (to fund their friends in the schools and universities) they should be told NO – just NO.
Ditto the endless mad decisions (that had no connection at all with the law or the Constitution) from the 1960s on – the end of Vagrancy Laws (by judicial WHIM), the ending of traditional State Senates (again on a judicial WHIM), the scrapping of abortion laws (without a vote – just on judicial WHIM). At some point people have got to start saying NO to the people in funny robes.
After all a basic point of the American Revolution was that putting a special robe on someone (or putting a wig on their head) does NOT make them God. All the judges ruled against the people – repeatedly, but the people had their answer – and it was NO.
I do not agree with the Indian policy of Andrew Jackson, most certainly not, but he had a point about the judges “the Supreme Court has made its decision – now let it try and enforce it”, they did not want a fight (a physical fight) and so the men in funny robes got all bashful and went away.
This has become a very big deal in the USA. To be fair, there are really two issues.
Yeah, Robinson is an idiot. He managed to get a probationary sentence last year when he clearly violated the (allowable under English law) gag order on reporting on ongoing criminal trials in a manner that could effect the thinking of jurors. Then, while still subject to that probationary status, he did the exact same thing, again, in full view of the press and police and the judge (pictured in several accounts watching Robinson from a second-story window) and he acted surprised when he got busted for it.
It’s a big deal over here (except for the MSM, who have tread very lightly around this story) because the underlying law goes against every grain of our concept of liberty.
I cannot imagine someone here trying to stop reporting of ongoing criminal trials. To me, instances of government exercising raw power over the liberty interests of citizens is the exact time when reporting is most called for. If you have the freedom to report on everything but that, you have no freedom.
The judge who gave him probation has been quoted as telling him the case wasn’t about about “freedom of the press, nor about legitimate journalism, and not about political correctness,” but “about preserving the integrity of the jury to continue without people being intimidated or being affected by irresponsible and inaccurate ‘reporting.’”
The day when judges or other parts of government get to define “irresponsible and inaccurate reporting” is the day freedom dies.
The rule of thumb for free speech is keep your head down and your moth shut.
Bottom line, Robinson tried to make himself a martyr and the British government has now accommodated him. This will allow his comrades to coalesce a resistance around him. Pretty much activist boilerplate, actually.
K,
Will he get a nice apartment like Hitler did?
Amazing that British people tolerate this. Amazing.
It’s difficult to keep a government honest under the best of circumstances, and a lot of mischief can be done under the radar using this kind of open-ended power.
The other thing that bothers me is that while it took decades for the crown to bring cases against the grooming gangs, Robinson went from arrest to sentence in less than a day. I realize it’s an existing sentence that got re-imposed, but still. Those are some well-greased wheels of justice.