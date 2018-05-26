The wind can blow a smokescreen either way

Two stories related to freedom of speech are doing the rounds tonight:

The BBC reports: YouTuber Alison Chabloz guilty over anti-Semitic songs

Chabloz is a nasty and stupid woman, whose delusions will be given more credibility by the fact that she was persecuted for them.

The Hull Daily Mail reports: Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson ‘being held in Hull prison’ after arrest

I do not know what to make of Robinson himself, nor of his arrest. There are some complications about contempt of court and his breaching the terms of his earlier suspended sentence that, frankly, I cannot summon up the energy to investigate; it may not be as simple a case of persecution as it is presented as being in this PJ Media story. The authorities imagine that by placing reporting restrictions on Robinson’s case they will make people think he is as clearly bad as Chabloz is. The actual effect is to make the public wonder whether she, like he, might have something to be said in her favour.