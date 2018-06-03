It seems that Sinn Fein & the DUP are in a state of furious agreement…

I found this amusing…
Sinn Fein also pushed back against Mrs Foster’s claims their supporters could turn to the DUP over the issue of abortion. A [Sinn Fein] spokesman told Sky News: “The issue of abortion is not a Unionist versus Nationalist issue.”
So as the DUP have said anti-abotion Catholics who usually support Sinn Fein might vote DUP due to the issue of abortion, it would appear that the DUP and the Sinn Fein spokeman both agree with the contention that “The issue of abortion is not a Unionist versus Nationalist issue.” 🤣
Sinn Feign (damned autocorrect) have long seemed very keen on post-natal abortion (ballot box and Armalite etc.), unlike the DUP.