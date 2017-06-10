The Conservative party gave me absolutely nothing in their manifesto that would make me inclined to vote for them. They have done nothing while they have been in power that would make me inclined to vote for them. The only thing that they had going for them was that they were not Labour. As far as I can see, the hung parliament is a result of his party being utterly rubbish and running an utterly rubbish campaign. They took the electorate for granted when they sowed and this election result is just what they deserved to reap.
– Commenter Stonyground remarking over on Longrider. This strikes me as a near perfect and succinct summation of why the Stupid Party was almost defeated by the Evil Party.
Personally I supported the idea of the election, but even given my loathing of Theresa May, I was stunned by how badly May came across during the campaign, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
But if the only problem were low Tory turnout, then we’d have seen lower turnout overall, while i understand that turnout was actually a bit higher than in the previous election!
The problem was not low Tory ‘turnout’, it was an overtly anti-liberty, anti-market campaign that promised nothing to get Tory votes. Which section of the Tory vote was she reaching out to? Damned if I know. The Silly Moo even refused to rule out tax rises. And of course, this was a weird election because certain Tory MPs who voted LEAVE had constituencies that largely voted REMAIN (such as Kensington), so some local issues were also relevant.
Glancing at the DUP manifesto on Guido Fawkes, it seems to me that the DUP would have swept to a landslide across Northern England if it had bothered to put up candidates outside Northern Ireland. Though they won’t go down at all well with Samizdata folk, I’m thinking we might get a less weak and wobbly government, and a surer Brexit, if we canned the idea of a minority Tory government propped up by the DUP, and did it the other way round.
OK, when i said “the problem” i meant the proximate cause of the Tories doing so badly.
(Which might not be a problem at all, except for the Tories themselves.)
The ultimate (or at least, less proximate) cause was of course the Tory campaign.
They are a… mixed bag 😆