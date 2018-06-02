|
Longrider does not react awfully well to virtue signalling
Fuck off! Seriously, just fuck off. We are not responsible for what happened before we were born. My own family, for example, comes from a mix of poor Irish, French and Scottish stock. One died destitute in a workhouse. So, sure, we did well out of the transatlantic slave trade. I do not feel guilty, I will not feel guilty and I’ll be damned if I apologise or give money to people as a consequence of something that happened hundreds of years before my birth and for which I have no responsibility. Whitten can go fuck himself with a pineapple wrapped in razor-wire, the vile little creep.
– Longrider
By their own mad logic, should these people not be giving $10 to random whites, not receiving from them?
Living people are compensated if they suffer loss from an event; they are not compensated if they themselves benefit from an event – that is ordinarily something you rather pay for than are paid for.
The claim appears to be: there should be payment in regard to people who are today citizens of the US as a result of their distant enslaved African ancestors being amongst those offered for sale to English-speaking traders. If their distant ancestors had not been offered for sale centuries ago, they would today be citizens of Senegal or similar – assuming those ancestors had avoided the Dahoman murder spectacle, Bemban eye-gouging or other entertainments that were visited on a significant proportion of those who were not sold.
If you offered to wave a magic wand and give one of these descendants the life they would have if the traders’ response to their ancestors had been “No thanks, not these ones” – and they believed your magic really worked – how much would they offer you not to wave it? More than $10, I think.
There are of course other problems with the idea.
Well, shoot, my ancestors were forced to flee France with the revocation of the Edict of Nantes in 1685, and some of them were undoubtedly slaughtered on the Eve of St. Bartholomew a century earlier. And don’t forget what that Julius Cæsar guy did when he was rampaging around Gaul. I shall be applying to the French and Italian governments forthwith.
Regarding the pineapple – I’d pay big bucks to watch that.
White slavery=Est 11 million black slaves–mostly bought from their own chiefs and rulers. Generally brutal treatment of slaves.
RoP slavery =Est 100 million+black slaves–some bought but many taken in violent expeditions, themselves a cause of extra death and misery. Still going on albeit on a much smaller scale. Also brutal treatment but with the additional factor of 80% castration of males–because the RoP know all about demographic takeover and weren’t risking it.
A far higher death rate even before the slaves got to the destination.
One million white slaves captured by RoP brigands raiding Europe’s coast up to the end of the 18th century when Western sea power became too much for the bastards.
Vast numbers of Africans taken as slaves by other Africans from the dawn of Time/Man onwards.
In short the cash-seekers/whingers can piss up their legs and play with the steam.
CharlieL,
Whatever turns you on, I guess. 😉
No mention of the Africans enslaved by the French, Portuguese, Dutch and Spanish to toil in their plantations in the Caribbean and South America.