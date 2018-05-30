|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
In fact, Oxford has a disproportionately high number of black students, although you wouldn’t know this from the comments made by Lammy and others last week. He quoted the seemingly shocking statistic that, between 2015 and 2017, several Oxford colleges had failed to admit more than one or two black British students. This set the tone of the news agenda, prompting Oxford graduates to tweet their scorn at their old university. But, as ever, statistics are the last refuge of the scoundrel.
– Jon Holbrook
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Well at least Cambridge recruits on merit, and takes minority students on merit, like the eminent front-bench Labour politician Diane Abbott.
It is not just political bias in the media – it is also laziness.
It is just easier to crib the press release (see the British newspapers today – who parroted the establishment line about the Tommy Robinson case without really considering the possibility that repeating stuff that was already in the local newspaper might NOT be a crime – and then went into traditional smear mode) than to do independent research and thinking. To repeat the establishment line that Oxford is “racist” is easy – and SAFE (no one is going to be punished for attacking “racism”, but defending a person or institution accused of “racism” is dangerous). Of course both Oxford and Cambridge, and ALL universities (bar Buckingham) in this country, are controlled by leftists – so this actually an internal dispute on the left with David Lammy and co playing the race card for political advantage.
One other thing, as has been demonstrated on a significant scale in the US, that boosting under-performing black students into the Ivy League, ends up with disproportionate drop out rates.
Unless of course they studying ethnic / gender studies, in which case they end up with a garbage degree and a load of debt.