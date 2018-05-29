A media that taught us to mock authority and culture was unprepared for the day when the audience would mock their authority and their culture.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Politics
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
A media that taught us to mock authority and culture was unprepared for the day when the audience would mock their authority and their culture.
May 29th, 2018 |
3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Recent Comments
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
This is always a problem for authoritarian revolutions. Socialists (Communist or National or otherwise) want to create a world where everyone obeys their all-controlling state, but get into power by causing (or exploiting) a major breakdown in respect for the state, the law, etc. This is one of the lesser reasons why such revolutions quickly turn violent. Having destroyed all historical justification and cultural deference to authority, they have to use a lot of force to establish deference to their authority, let alone the extreme deference their plans demand.
The modern method of trying to arrange a “civil war that can be won without firing a shot” delays the onset of the problem, but eventually they have to start flogging the people they conned into chasing the ever-faster-moving goal posts, to keep them running.
To undermine the apartheid state, the ANC taught their supporters to steal electricity from junction boxes. Oddly enough, once they got into power they couldn’t make the buggers stop. Even today, after nearly 30 years of ANC rule, they need to periodically send an electrician (under armed guard I might add) into the townships to remove all the illegal hookups. They still get put up faster than they can take them down.
Once respect for the rule of law is destroyed, it is very hard (impossible perhaps?) to restore.
Different rules for different people.
That’s how the world works.