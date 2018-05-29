We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Media & Journalism · North American affairs · Slogans & Quotations

A media that taught us to mock authority and culture was unprepared for the day when the audience would mock their authority and their culture.

wretchardthecat

May 29th, 2018 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Niall Kilmartin
    May 29, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    This is always a problem for authoritarian revolutions. Socialists (Communist or National or otherwise) want to create a world where everyone obeys their all-controlling state, but get into power by causing (or exploiting) a major breakdown in respect for the state, the law, etc. This is one of the lesser reasons why such revolutions quickly turn violent. Having destroyed all historical justification and cultural deference to authority, they have to use a lot of force to establish deference to their authority, let alone the extreme deference their plans demand.

    The modern method of trying to arrange a “civil war that can be won without firing a shot” delays the onset of the problem, but eventually they have to start flogging the people they conned into chasing the ever-faster-moving goal posts, to keep them running.

  • JadedLibertarian
    May 29, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    To undermine the apartheid state, the ANC taught their supporters to steal electricity from junction boxes. Oddly enough, once they got into power they couldn’t make the buggers stop. Even today, after nearly 30 years of ANC rule, they need to periodically send an electrician (under armed guard I might add) into the townships to remove all the illegal hookups. They still get put up faster than they can take them down.

    Once respect for the rule of law is destroyed, it is very hard (impossible perhaps?) to restore.

  • pete
    May 29, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Different rules for different people.

    That’s how the world works.

