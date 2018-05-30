We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Never let it be said Aunt Agatha is not a lateral thinker…

· Humour · UK affairs

After reading her advice to a pseudonymous reader who is clearly a MENSA member, I can only marvel at the sagacity of the suggestions.

May 30th, 2018

1 comment to Never let it be said Aunt Agatha is not a lateral thinker…

  • Paul Marks
    May 30, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Some people are stupid but decent, some people are nasty but clever – D. Abbott is both stupid and nasty (very nasty). And the Labour Party would make her Home Secretary – in of much of the “police power” of the British state.

    It says a lot about this country (and the present government) that the Labour Party of Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Diane Abbott (utterly evil people) is striking distance of power.

  »