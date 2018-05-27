We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Internet · Privacy & Panopticon · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

At the end of a week in which the House of Commons defeated Labour’s draconian plans to regulate the press, the Tories revealed their own draconian plans to regulate the internet. The culture secretary, Matt Hancock, has pledged to make Britain ‘the safest place in the world’ to be online. But when the world’s ‘safest’ internet is currently found in China, where access is heavily restricted and censored by the state, it becomes clear how terrifying the government’s safety agenda really could be.

Fraser Myers

May 27th, 2018 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    May 28, 2018 at 1:36 am

    What do you want- consistent politicians? They feel that they’ve got to regulate something! Why else would they go into politics?

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »