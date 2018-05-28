Knives are too sharp and filing them down is solution to soaring violent crime, judge says
This 1 weird trick will solve your crime problem
May 28th, 2018 |
13 comments to This 1 weird trick will solve your crime problem
Judge is too dull, beating him down would address a plethora of issues.
I have another solution to soaring knife crime – what was that old saying, you know, something about “bringing a knife to a gunfight”… ?
This is perhaps the most moronic remark by a judge I have I ever heard
They won’t be happy until we’re only allowed wax crayons and blunt scissors.
And people will still be shot, stabbed, and insulted.
It’s when you hear shit like this that you start to think a society is reaching its end.
That was my reaction too, JohnK. We may need nothing less than a revolution to sweep these insane people away & roll back the state to sane levels.
The clown… knives need not be sharp to inflict a fatal stab wound.
Ban tool use. The Paleolithic Era was a bad move.
#PlioceneForPeace
How long until cricket bats are replaced by nerf and rocks with styrofoam?
If you see a criminal approaching you with a sharpened knife, don’t panic. Once the knife is embedded within your soft, yielding flesh, you should have enough time to file it down before you bleed out.
In related news: Violent crime involving blunt instruments is on the rise.
If you legislate that all foodstuffs must be cut into bite-sized pieces at the wholesaler level before being sold, no one would ever need another deadly assault knife.
As an added benefit, food waste would decrease. If you knew that you would be full on 18 bites of steak and 12 bites of asparagus, you could buy 18 bites of steak and 12 bites of asparagus.
We need to do this for the children.
Why do so many in Asia eat with two sticks? Why is any food that requires a knife and fork classed as “primitive” cooking in areas once under the rule of the old middle kingdom?
The reach of the empire goes deep into the mind.
It seems it was said by the legal fuckwit during his retirement speech so hopefully he can piss off to obscurity and find himself in Hell in due time.