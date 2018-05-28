We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

This 1 weird trick will solve your crime problem

Knives are too sharp and filing them down is solution to soaring violent crime, judge says

May 28th, 2018 |

  • CaptDMO
    May 28, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Judge is too dull, beating him down would address a plethora of issues.

  • Y. Knott
    May 28, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I have another solution to soaring knife crime – what was that old saying, you know, something about “bringing a knife to a gunfight”… ?

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    May 28, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    This is perhaps the most moronic remark by a judge I have I ever heard

  • Sam Duncan
    May 28, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    They won’t be happy until we’re only allowed wax crayons and blunt scissors.

    And people will still be shot, stabbed, and insulted.

  • JohnK
    May 28, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    It’s when you hear shit like this that you start to think a society is reaching its end.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    May 28, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    That was my reaction too, JohnK. We may need nothing less than a revolution to sweep these insane people away & roll back the state to sane levels.

  • John B
    May 28, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    The clown… knives need not be sharp to inflict a fatal stab wound.

  • JadedLibertarian
    May 28, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Ban tool use. The Paleolithic Era was a bad move.

    #PlioceneForPeace

  • Matthew Asnip
    May 28, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    How long until cricket bats are replaced by nerf and rocks with styrofoam?

  • CayleyGraph
    May 28, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    If you see a criminal approaching you with a sharpened knife, don’t panic. Once the knife is embedded within your soft, yielding flesh, you should have enough time to file it down before you bleed out.

    In related news: Violent crime involving blunt instruments is on the rise.

  • bobby b
    May 28, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    If you legislate that all foodstuffs must be cut into bite-sized pieces at the wholesaler level before being sold, no one would ever need another deadly assault knife.

    As an added benefit, food waste would decrease. If you knew that you would be full on 18 bites of steak and 12 bites of asparagus, you could buy 18 bites of steak and 12 bites of asparagus.

    We need to do this for the children.

  • mezzrow
    May 28, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Why do so many in Asia eat with two sticks? Why is any food that requires a knife and fork classed as “primitive” cooking in areas once under the rule of the old middle kingdom?

    The reach of the empire goes deep into the mind.

  • Mr Ecks
    May 28, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    It seems it was said by the legal fuckwit during his retirement speech so hopefully he can piss off to obscurity and find himself in Hell in due time.

