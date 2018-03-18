[Corbyn’s] Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry and his Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith both saw that briefing and agreed there was “prima facie evidence” and said the party “fully accepts that Russia is responsible”.
Corbyn said he didn’t trust British scientists and British intelligence services, and suggested samples of the nerve agent be sent back to Russia because he DID trust them and Russia had asked to see the evidence.
The article is ‘all over the place’ regarding the USSR (to be charitable) but it does make this rather good point.
This is part of a whole series of attacks – including the murder of an opponent of Mr Putin in London by the use of Polonium (basically Mr Putin screaming “yes it is was me – and there is nothing you can do about it”) and another opponent of Mr Putin being strangled in London only the other day.
Conservatives and libertarians who side with Mr Putin (and there are some) are in error – horrible moral error.