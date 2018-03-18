The Gullibility of Cynicism

Under these conditions, you could make people believe the most fantastic lies one day, and if the next day they were presented with irrefutable proof that their leaders had lied, they would take refuge in cynicism: they would protest that they had always known they were lies, and admire their leaders for their superior tactical cleverness. (‘The Origins of Totalitarianism’, Hannah Arendt)
Arendt states that ideology and terror are two sides of the same coin, preparing people for their two-sided role as persecutor or victim in a totalitarian state. She never quite says – but it is close to the surface in several remarks – that cynicism and gullibility are likewise two sides of the same coin, not opposites at all, preparing people for their two-sided role as liar or dupe in enforcing political correctness.
Jeremy Corbyn does not trust the UK’s forensics and wants the nerve gas sent to Russia for their analysis. Mr Ed may be right that Corbyn’s reported statement – that “the nerve agent be sent back to Russia” – reveals his true opinion, but the boy who came from a posh-enough background, attended a grammar school, and yet managed to leave it with two Es, is quite thick enough both to reveal an unconscious assumption and to believe his conscious words. Jeremy is too cynical to credit UK forensics – so he wants Putin’s people to examine the evidence and announce whether Putin did it or not. (One might guess he likewise thinks reports of Russian athletic doping are western lies – after all, Putin’s experts say so – and be even more sure he thought that in the days when the ‘peoples republics’ won many an olympic medal. But perhaps even Jeremy is not rash enough to say so – there are voters who ignore politics but understand sport well enough. 🙂 )
Scepticism can be very healthy (this blog has always had a very healthy number of eurosceptics 🙂 ). But when you want to believe the forensic analysis of the Russian state because you are too cynical to believe the forensic analysis of the British state then you have indeed demonstrated Arendt’s point: cynicism and gullibility are not opposites. The precise evidential value of the UK’s ongoing forensic tests can be debated. The evidential value of anything announced by Russia, were Corbyn’s idiot demand acted on, cannot be.
Specifically, they’re both methods of reaching conclusions based on insufficient evidence and incomplete reasoning. Though I guess calling them “two sides of the same coin” underestimates the number of other methods in existence.
To my unending irritation, though, such methods are inevitable in creatures with only a finite amount of time & resources to reach decisions.
To paraphrase, Corbin is saying, ‘You are being accused of committing crimes against humanity.’ ‘We trust you to tell us if this evidence pertains to you…or not’.
In other words, Corbin is unbelievably stupid.
It has long struck me that cynicism is one of the tactics we employ — consciously or unconsciously — because it discourages refutation. Cynics carefully cultivate the idea that cynicism is somehow more sophisticated than non-cynicism, so that the non-cynic’s argument can be discounted without refutation. It’s very similar to the victimization tactic in that it applies ad hominem in a way that looks like rational argument while neutralizing reverse ad hominem. If I’m the victim then you must be the oppressor, if only by virtue of your not recognizing my victimhood. If my position is supported by cynicism then your position must be supported by naiveté, if only by virtue of it not being cynical.
Mr Corbyn’s behaviour goes beyond gullibility and credulity.
He has a need to believe certain things and facts will not be allowed to get in the way.
This behaviour is religious in nature and is common in socialists and also the bigots who demand we obey their rules of political correctness.
May I just say that I am as guilty of cynicism as the next man, but when I hear that in 2014, a Russian Finance Minister’s wife paid the Conservative Party £160,000 for a tennis match involving Mr Johnson and Mr Cameron, I struggle to suppress my cynicism.
I haven’t heard the interview, but the transcript/summary part I have seen sounds like something out of Bird and Fortune.
Note that he poses the question about how the Russian obtained the wealth, not why anyone would pay that sort of money to a political party. Yes, it’s perfectly fine to give away your money as you wish, but why give it to David Cameron’s Conservative Party?