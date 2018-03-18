We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The Gullibility of Cynicism

Under these conditions, you could make people believe the most fantastic lies one day, and if the next day they were presented with irrefutable proof that their leaders had lied, they would take refuge in cynicism: they would protest that they had always known they were lies, and admire their leaders for their superior tactical cleverness.     (‘The Origins of Totalitarianism’, Hannah Arendt)

Arendt states that ideology and terror are two sides of the same coin, preparing people for their two-sided role as persecutor or victim in a totalitarian state. She never quite says – but it is close to the surface in several remarks – that cynicism and gullibility are likewise two sides of the same coin, not opposites at all, preparing people for their two-sided role as liar or dupe in enforcing political correctness.

Jeremy Corbyn does not trust the UK’s forensics and wants the nerve gas sent to Russia for their analysis. Mr Ed may be right that Corbyn’s reported statement – that “the nerve agent be sent back to Russia” – reveals his true opinion, but the boy who came from a posh-enough background, attended a grammar school, and yet managed to leave it with two Es, is quite thick enough both to reveal an unconscious assumption and to believe his conscious words. Jeremy is too cynical to credit UK forensics – so he wants Putin’s people to examine the evidence and announce whether Putin did it or not. (One might guess he likewise thinks reports of Russian athletic doping are western lies – after all, Putin’s experts say so – and be even more sure he thought that in the days when the ‘peoples republics’ won many an olympic medal. But perhaps even Jeremy is not rash enough to say so – there are voters who ignore politics but understand sport well enough. 🙂 )

Scepticism can be very healthy (this blog has always had a very healthy number of eurosceptics 🙂 ). But when you want to believe the forensic analysis of the Russian state because you are too cynical to believe the forensic analysis of the British state then you have indeed demonstrated Arendt’s point: cynicism and gullibility are not opposites. The precise evidential value of the UK’s ongoing forensic tests can be debated. The evidential value of anything announced by Russia, were Corbyn’s idiot demand acted on, cannot be.

  CayleyGraph
    March 18, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    cynicism and gullibility are likewise two sides of the same coin

    Specifically, they’re both methods of reaching conclusions based on insufficient evidence and incomplete reasoning. Though I guess calling them “two sides of the same coin” underestimates the number of other methods in existence.
    To my unending irritation, though, such methods are inevitable in creatures with only a finite amount of time & resources to reach decisions.

  Thailover
    March 18, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    To paraphrase, Corbin is saying, ‘You are being accused of committing crimes against humanity.’ ‘We trust you to tell us if this evidence pertains to you…or not’.

    In other words, Corbin is unbelievably stupid.

  Tedd
    March 18, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    It has long struck me that cynicism is one of the tactics we employ — consciously or unconsciously — because it discourages refutation. Cynics carefully cultivate the idea that cynicism is somehow more sophisticated than non-cynicism, so that the non-cynic’s argument can be discounted without refutation. It’s very similar to the victimization tactic in that it applies ad hominem in a way that looks like rational argument while neutralizing reverse ad hominem. If I’m the victim then you must be the oppressor, if only by virtue of your not recognizing my victimhood. If my position is supported by cynicism then your position must be supported by naiveté, if only by virtue of it not being cynical.

  pete
    March 18, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Mr Corbyn’s behaviour goes beyond gullibility and credulity.

    He has a need to believe certain things and facts will not be allowed to get in the way.

    This behaviour is religious in nature and is common in socialists and also the bigots who demand we obey their rules of political correctness.

  Mr Ed
    March 18, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    May I just say that I am as guilty of cynicism as the next man, but when I hear that in 2014, a Russian Finance Minister’s wife paid the Conservative Party £160,000 for a tennis match involving Mr Johnson and Mr Cameron, I struggle to suppress my cynicism.

    I haven’t heard the interview, but the transcript/summary part I have seen sounds like something out of Bird and Fortune.

    Boris Johnson has defended a £160,000 donation made to the Conservatives by a former Russian minister’s wife in return for a tennis match with him.
    Confirming the 2014 match, which was also set to include David Cameron, took place, he warned against creating a “miasma of suspicion” against Russians.
    “To the best of my knowledge, all possible checks have been made and… will continue to be made” on donations.
    Lubov Chernukhin had bid at a fundraising auction at a Tory event.
    Mr Johnson was mayor of London in 2014. The match was reported at the time – Mrs Chernukhin is a longstanding Conservative Party donor whose husband served under Vladimir Putin.

    The tennis match against Mr Johnson and the then prime minister Mr Cameron was among items auctioned off at the Conservative Party summer ball in the summer of 2014.
    Law firm Carter Ruck confirmed at the time that the successful bidder was Mrs Chernukhin, whose husband Vladimir was deputy finance minister under Mr Putin between 2000 and 2002.
    Asked about it on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Johnson said: “If there is evidence of gross corruption in the way that gentleman in question obtained his wealth… then it’s possible for our law enforcement agencies to deprive him of his wealth with an unexplained wealth order – that is a matter for the authorities, it’s not a matter for me.”
    ‘Quite extraordinary’
    He stressed that “we have no quarrel with the Russian people” and warned against suspecting “the entire nation” where no evidence was produced against individuals.
    Asked if the tennis match had taken place, he replied: “It did.”
    But he added: “It’s very important that we do not allow a miasma of suspicion about all Russians in London – and indeed all rich Russians in London – to be created.”
    And he said it was “quite extraordinary” while those who had been attacked were critically ill, for the “fire to be somehow turned on Conservative Party funding”.
    “To the best of my knowledge, all possible checks have been made and they will continue to be made.”

    Note that he poses the question about how the Russian obtained the wealth, not why anyone would pay that sort of money to a political party. Yes, it’s perfectly fine to give away your money as you wish, but why give it to David Cameron’s Conservative Party?

