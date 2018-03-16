Russia has been horrible for a long time

Amidst some of the commentary about the recent murders – attributed by the UK government to Russian operatives – in the UK, much has been written and said about the less-than-stellar response, in the eyes of many (including those on the political left) of Jeremy Corbyn. Now, my take on Corbyn is rather like that of George Orwell on leftist intellectuals (he was one of them, mind), which is that they’d sooner be caught stealing from a church charity plate than admitting they loved their country.
Even so, it is worth asking the question of quite why certain folk on the left are so beguiled by Russia. After all, in certain respects Putin is not their kind of hero. For a start, he is quite a “man’s man”, strutting about bare-chested, holding guns and riding horses; his regime isn’t nice to homosexuals, seems to extract a lot of CO2-producing gasses, and so on. There are no “safe spaces” in Russian schools and universities, I would guess.
However, it is worth noting that there was never really a time when the situation, particularly post-1917 and up to the fall of the Berlin Wall, was better. And this Daily Mirror writer comes up with a comment so flawed that for a second I thought it was some sort of parody. For the writer (adopting a sort of pen-name) suggests that poor old Corbyn is besotted with the shining image of a glorious Soviet Union that once – in the writer’s opinion – existed in its early years before certain things, inexplicably, went wrong. It had “free” healthcare, employment “rights” and a nifty big public sector. And it was egalitarian! The writer appears to buy this rosy view of Soviet Russia (the fact that opponents of Communism were murdered from day one appears not to register). The writer does not note the most important divide of all: the split between those who have power, and those who don’t, over others. The inequality in wealth of early 21st Century America or Europe is nothing compared to the inequality between the party bosses in, say, 1950 and that which exists in wealth terms in a Western liberal democracy. Wealth and coercive power are entirely different things.
The things that went wrong in the Soviet Empire were integral the very nature of collectivism itself; failure to understand that wealth inequality is entirely different from differences in coercive power is at the root of why leftists, and collectivists of all hues, get things like the Soviet Union wrong. The project was doomed because its underlying rationale was built on sand. (Here is a new and acclaimed biography of Lenin, making the point that what was set up in Russia was evil and mad from the start.)
So far from being an incisive takedown of Corbyn, the Daily Mirror article sort of affirms his infatuation with communism and says the main problem now is that Russia is run by thugs, as if what happened from 1917 onwards was ever going to be any different. When power is centralised, what does this writer expect will happen? And perhaps it is fitting to conclude that anyone who wonders “where did the dream of Soviet Russia go wrong?” should sit down with this 1944 masterpiece by a certain FA Hayek.
The reason people like this like Russia is Putin pays them to like Russia
Sir, I won’t have that said of Mr Corbyn. I am sure that he is so ideologically pure, that he would pay to like Russia, and anyway, it was Iran who were paying Mr Corbyn, not Russia.
Funnily enough I was just recently re-reading a 1960 article by Robert Heinlein called “Inside Intourist” describing the visit he and his wife made to the USSR. Heinlein writes,
(Inside Intourist is one of the pieces in the Heinlein collection Expanded Universe, published by Ace Books in 1980.)
Natalie, another great essay, contained in Republican Party Reptile, by P J O’Rourke, is called Ship of Fools. It is a gloriously funny and also scary portrait of a bunch of leftwing American tourists going on a trip on the Volga, during the last few years of the Soviet Union.
Just given my copy Eisenstein’s Ivan the Terrible another outing: here come the bad old days just like the good old days.
People on the left are beguiled by Russia because they are beguiled by authoritarianism.
That’s why they have a soft spot for Islam too.
They are vain enough to imagine that if we ever did live in a totalitarian regime they would be the ones doing the bossing about and therefore everything would be just fine.
Corbyn is anti-America, that’s why he’s pro-Russia.
I wonder if Brian Micklethwait could elicit from Emmanuel Todd, or from his writings, how, what we are calling “Russia” has come to take its current form and activities – with sufficient public acquiescence.
