…as I have complained about in the past, there has been a major shift in modern companies from delivering something useful – such as a bridge which doesn’t collapse – to managing processes. A lot of companies have subcontracted out the actual work – designing, building, manufacturing, operating, maintaining – and instead busy themselves with “managing” the whole process. This involves lots of well-educated people in nice clothes sitting in glass-fronted office buildings sharing spreadsheets, reports, and PowerPoint presentations by email and holding lengthy meetings during which they convince one another of how essential they are.
– Tim Newman speculating on the causes of the Florida footbridge collapse.
This is not, I think, an artifact or product of current companies per se.
It seems rather to be one of the natural results of cronyism.
The businesses that operate as you describe are driven, or enticed, into these practices to meet the governance requirements of the state.
Management by checklist, credentialism, concern for process over product, are all gross inefficiencies that markets do not encourage, indeed, work to weed out.
In my 55 years in the working world, I have only encountered this sort of process-centric, checklist managed insanity as a result of one of two drivers:
attempts to manage encroaching dis-economies of scale
and
attempts to meet external, inevitably traceable to governmental or government-mandated requirements.
Checklists are easy.
Process management and tweaking is eternal and boundless — and trivially easy.
Productivity is hard.
Guess which of these cronies try their damnedest to avoid.
It’s tempting to think that, but in my experience it isn’t true. I’ve found it wherever individual managers believe they are going to get paid regardless of what happens in the future, and this can apply to the private sector just as much as a company wedded to the state. Personally, I think it mostly comes down to human nature and the skill of the management is to ensure those who make up the organisation don’t revert to this natural behaviour. This is a skill which has largely been lost, I fear.
Whatever happened to the British motorcycle industry? is a book written by insider Bert Hopwood. In it he described how hundreds of managers were brought in to sort out BSA-Triumph in the late sixties. They all had a fantastic time making charts and graphs and doing fun manager stuff but did nothing to sort the problems out. So this kind of thing Isn’t new.
Much of this kind of structural change has been driven by the risk management process. Assemble a project with discrete and delineated parts and then write a well-designed coverage program, and you go far in limiting how badly a “worst day” scenario (such as a bridge collapse) can affect the individual parts.
You forgot lobbying, empowering, celebrating diversity, giving back to the commrunity, and providing political patronage up and down the chain.
Some time ago, I was talking with a senior manager in a major civil engineering company about how the internet affect his business. He noted that nowadays (back then) they had offices and subcontractors all around the world, and that let them develop projects very rapidly and cheaply. The reason being that as an office/subcontractor in German was closing down for the day, they would email all the working files to someone in the US, who in turn would pass it off to someone in Japan or India, and thence back to Germany.
In that context, Newman’s point about senior manager’s knowledge of what was happening and his ability to supervise the work is telling. My interlocutor was obtuse about the problem, as was I.