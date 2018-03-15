In Britain in the 21st century you can be punished for mocking gods. You can be expelled from the kingdom, frozen out, if you dare to diss Allah. Perversely adopting medieval Islamic blasphemy laws, modern Britain has made it clear that it will tolerate no individual who says scurrilous or reviling things about the Islamic god or prophet. Witness the authorities’ refusal to grant entrance to the nation to the alt-right Christian YouTuber Lauren Southern. Her crime? She once distributed a leaflet in Luton with the words ‘Allah is gay, Allah is trans, Allah is lesbian…’, and according to the letter she received from the Home Office informing her of her ban from Britain, such behaviour poses a ‘threat to the fundamental interests of [British] society’.
This is a very serious matter and the lack of outrage about it in the mainstream press, not least among those who call themselves liberal, is deeply disturbing.
If the whites, Sikhs, Hindus of the UK don’t realise that they are being thrown to the Islamic wolves they’re not paying attention.
“…such behaviour poses a ‘threat to the fundamental interests of [British] society’.”
Since a significant minority of Muslims are inclined to turn violent at the slightest provocation I would suggest that this statement is fairly accurate. The problem is that the powers that be would rather impose a ban on an easy target than deal robustly with the violent ones.
One question is, why are gods always thought of as being afraid of people who point out that they don’t exist?
I’m confused. Is there something wrong with being gay? If not then there was no insult to Allah. If so shouldn’t we be stopping gay pride events?
Pat – it was in response to a campaign from “Vice” (yet another “alternative” news outlet that turns out to be just as leftist as the rest of the “mainstream media”) that Jesus was Gay.
Lauren decided to conduct a social experiment – if it is O.K. to say that Jesus is Gay, is it O.K. to say that Allah is Gay?
The British government (using the police as puppets – Kent police really have better things to, it was Home Secretary Amber Rudd who is behind the political persecution, Amber Rudd is actually worse than Theresa May) has declared that saying (even as a joke) that “Allah is Gay” is a RACIST statement. Islam is a “race” according to our government.
“But Paul the government is made up of highly educated people”.
No it is made up of EXPENSIVELY educated people – not the same thing at all. They are not educated in the traditional sense of that word – they really know very little (about anything), which is why they think being opposed to Islam is “racist” and think that Free Speech does not cover “Hate Speech” and support “Social Justice” (they say so in their speeches – repeatedly) without actually knowing what “Social Justice” means.
Our media are State puppets
Presumably unlike a group of people led by Theresa May, formerly in direct charge of the Home Office IIRC, and now in overall charge of it and the other departments. I suppose the Home Office officials involved could argue that their own very existence and ability to act in the way they do defends May from any such charge.
Never mind: the dhimmis can be gay for now, provided they remember they are free to make life hell for any Christian bakers they can find but they’re the PC wokeness that dare not speak its name whenever the faithful walk by. Intersectionality theory will explain to them their ranking in the PC pecking order. In that precise case, I could imagine moderating my sympathy, but when one of the characters in LotR wishes that Saruman and Sauron could fight it out directly, without the good guys getting in the way, he is warned, “The victor would emerge stronger than either and free from doubt.”
It’s not like Lauren went to the limit by any means. Anyone remember the, uh, “artwork” piss-christ – whose sole ability to raise the outrage it sought was when a couple of bishops said it was ‘tasteless’ (rather a forgiving adjective, I thought – in more ways than one 🙂 ).
Remember the Rushdie affair.
And the Charlie Hebdo massacre.
Threats and violence do work.
Well, if they let people speak their mind who knows where it could lead? It’s hard enough keeping the grooming quiet – no?
Niall,
I have been an avid student of LotR for lo! these 52+ years, but somehow I missed that quote. Xclnt! Und Denks! :>)