Fair play in the Scottish Parliament

In 2011 the Scottish
Government Executive* passed the stunningly illiberal Offensive Behaviour at Football Act. Judge it by its defenders: a Scottish National Party Member of the Scottish Parliament called John Mason said, “We should all know by now expressing political views is no longer acceptable at football matches.”
He framed the issue as if the only thing required of citizens was that they should keep up to date with the inexorable increase in what is deemed “unacceptable” (to whom is never specified). Once they know the rules, they will of course comply, so politics becomes merely a matter of Filch hammering up new decrees on Hogwarts wall.
But, for once, a Ministry decree has been removed from the wall.
The BBC reports:
MSPs vote to repeal football bigotry law
MSPs have voted to repeal Scotland’s Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.
The legislation was passed by the then-majority SNP government in 2011 in a bid to crack down on sectarianism.
But all four opposition parties argued for it to be scrapped, saying it unfairly targets football fans and has failed to tackle the problem.
Ministers argued the move was “foolhardy” but were outvoted by 62 to 60, meaning the Football Act will be taken off the statute book in April.
The legislation has deeply divided opinion from the start, with those who support it saying it was needed to fight the scourge of sectarianism within Scottish football.
But opponents say the law treats football fans as “second class citizens”, and is not needed as police and the courts already had sufficient powers to deal with offensive behaviour.
They also claim that the law is badly worded, and therefore open to different interpretations of what is and is not “offensive behaviour”.
*As Sam Duncan reminds me, in 2011 it had not yet
decided got permission to call itself a Government
Natalie, BBC Fact Check Fail.
In 2011 there was no “Scottish Government”. Until the passing of the Scotland Act 2012, it was still officially the “Scottish Executive”.
Oops, sorry. Will correct.
Sorry Natalie, actually, it (the SNP minority administration at the time) had decided to call itself a Government as early as 2007. But the legal change wasn’t made until 2012.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scottish_Government#Change_of_name
Currently the SNP led Glasgow City Council want to start calling themselves the “Glasgow Government”.
(Cries softly) Too many governments!
It was a stupid move to call the Scotch legislature a ‘parliament’ in the first place. Just gives them ideas above their station – and my correspondent in North Britain described them, exaggerating considerably his local accent, as over-promoted ‘toon cooncillors’.
One of my responses back in 2012 was to write a cheque to a young man caught up by this nonsense – a butcher’s apprentice in his late teens who spent a week or so locked up under this nonsense (sentenced by a low-grad (in every sense) judge who had presumably never gone out on a Saturday night.
I think vagueness is the point in all these laws. I’m delighted to see this law die – but I fear Lauren will not soon be able to profess an interest in football and so visit. The fight for free speech continues.
Meanwhile the Scottish executive-with-delusions-of-grandeur continues to execute the law, never mind its anti-free speech laws, according to its own interpretation of what matters. A lawyer friend recently gave me an insight into how the politically fashionable crimes of “hate speech” and domestic violence were hogging the available prosecution resources in Scotland to the extent of astonishing delays and discard of cases involving the sort of crimes that apparently concern our natz rulers rather less that they did their victims.
I wonder how our glorious former leader of that time will position himself on this matter. Asked about Russia Today, from whom he now earns his frugal crust, Salmond said that
but I’m sure he’s up to explaining why his own law of 2011 was no mockery.
The most stupid thing with the Scottish Parliament was not to send every natural person resident in Scotland an equal share of the £500,000,000 bill for the construction of the monstrous building, payable forthwith with bankruptcy for non-payment within 14 days.
Mr Ed (March 16, 2018 at 11:23 am), the most stupid thing with the Scottish Parliament is the way most of its members treat its eleven-times-over-budget build cost as a how-to manual for all projects initiated within it.
And (as you know) your proposal had no chance because, for both Labour and the natz, the whole point of that parliament was to facilitate it (and all initiated by it) being paid for disproportionately by those who did not vote for it.
Niall,
The UK Parliament ought to have imposed that (but a part of me says ‘no, it’s not fair to lumber the innocent, it’s wouldn’t be being cruel to be kind.‘)
The Edinburgh Tram Project is one that is crying out for that treatment though, if only to encourger les autres. On this one, the Nats were in the right but a minority.
Better the sects have at each other in an enclosed area than on the streets among decent folk.