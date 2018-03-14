In general, escapism of any sort interferes with cultish indoctrination. Once people start imagining things, they might start imagining alternatives to your totalitarian utopia. Or they might start asking ‘counterfactual’ questions and discover the sheer incoherence of the worldview they had previously accepted by default. There are many features of modern culture (even apparently secular ones) every bit as poisonous as the most all-consuming cults.
Fun is also a reliable indicator that something is deeply wrong: The peasants must have some bit of spare time and energy to themselves which hasn’t been dedicated slavishly to the one true cause.
– Commenter Madrocketsci
An interesting point, except that games have become so sophisticated and “immersive” that they are ideal tools of progressive tyranny. A Daily Beast article reprinted at NewGeography.com makes the point that in the “city of the future” that Google wants to build, “Everyone else will enjoy leisurely prosperity—playing with their phones, video games, and virtual reality in what Google calls “immersive computing.”.
I contrasted this with Marxian utopia circa 1840: while in communist society, where nobody has one exclusive sphere of activity but each can become accomplished in any branch he wishes, society regulates the general production and thus makes it possible for me to do one thing today and another tomorrow, to hunt in the morning, fish in the afternoon, rear cattle in the evening, criticise after dinner, just as I have a mind.
Today, the idea of emancipated individuals hunting, fishing, raising cattle and criticizing is anathema to progressives, and such activities are now either banned or severely restricted and closely watched (try criticizing Islam in the UK today). Progressive tyranny prefers instead to channel all human aspiration into “escapism” and computer games are the perfect instrument.
But isn’t cultish indoctrination typically built on escapism? Cultish indoctrination depends on building an alternate reality, misdirecting the mind towards alternate explanations and accounts of where we are and where we’re going and why.
So perhaps it’s more accurate to say that those who would push one alternate reality disapprove of other, competing alternate realities that might take away attention and emphasis from their own.
Er… no. People have to want to play them, which makes the medium a real bitch for the Left, given that quality of gameplay is just a tedious detail to be addressed when the actual objective is the ideological payload.
If you want to understand the honest Marxist view of the arts, your first port of call should be Trotsky. The idea of art-for-art-sake (games-of-games-sake) is anathema, and in reality that was one of the drivers behind Gamergate (‘journalistic’ criticism of games on an ideological basis rather than “is this game any fucking good?”). Things like Depression Quest is what ‘left wing games’ look like.
Attempts to graft left wing ideology into AAA games have been steadily less and less successful as they become more and more blatant (grating in games like Dragon Age: Inquisition, but catastrophic (critically and sales-wise) in Mass Effect: Andromeda (indeed the latter may well have killed one of the best SciFi game franchises. BioWare is probably a write-off, not just for the ideological shit (good looking characters are an ablist no-no) but also the fact they seem to have forgotten how to actually make high production value games))