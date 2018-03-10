|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Versed in issues of social justice”? Oh? What if students protested against abortion? What if they protested in favor of gun rights? Or what if their social activism included mission trips with their church? Would these things hurt their Yale applications? I am certain that any student who wanted to get into Yale, and thereby join the American elite, would do well not to mention any non-progressive activism. The gatekeepers know the kind of people they want, and do not want. The message they are sending is coming through loud and clear.
Just two glimpses into how the culture and institutions of the elite Left make Trump voters…
– Rod Dreher
Add in the increasing boldness of those who proclaim that “Whiteness” is the source of all evil. I’m not sure where Muslim whites fit into the equation. Attempting a race war when it’s really, really easy to differentiate the sides, plus those who advocate violence are outnumbered 5:1, seems to be a severely bad idea. Definitely guarantee a Trump win in 2020.